MusiCoLab Appoints Marley Shropshire as Executive Director

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

MusiCoLab, the non-profit organization that supports the development of new musical theater in Philadelphia, has appointed Marley Shropshire as its new Executive Director, effective January 2, 2026. Shropshire brings deep experience in nonprofit arts leadership, program development, and organizational growth, and will guide MusiCoLab into its next chapter as Philadelphia’s hub for new musical theatre creation.

Shropshire, who moved to Philadelphia two and a half years ago, is already a committed and engaged member of the region’s arts community. Before relocating, she spent more than a decade making significant contributions to the theater ecosystem in Houston, Texas. Her leadership roles at Queensbury Theatre and Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS)—two of Houston’s most vibrant performing arts institutions—allowed her to shape new works initiatives, expand community partnerships, and support emerging musical theatre creators. Her background spans organizational strategy, budgeting, fundraising, and program innovation—expertise that aligns closely with MusiCoLab’s mission to nurture local writers and strengthen the city’s new-musicals pipeline.

“We are thrilled to welcome Marley to MusiCoLab,” said Barbara Bellman, Co-Founder and Board Chair. “Her combination of artistic insight, operational rigor, and commitment to community-building makes her the ideal leader to help us scale our programs and expand our impact.”

As Executive Director, Shropshire will oversee MusiCoLab’s daily operations, fundraising initiatives, partnerships, and long-term strategic growth. Working closely with the Board of Directors and the artistic leadership team, she will help steward ongoing programs—including the MusiCoLaboratory, Showcase and Spotlight Series, and developmental workshops—while building new pathways for artists and audiences across the region.

MusiCoLab’s Artistic Director, Charles Gilbert, who has helmed the organization since its incorporation as a non-profit in 2023, will transition from day-to-day leadership to a formal role on the Board of Directors. Gilbert will continue to support MusiCoLab through strategic guidance, artistic expertise, and his decades-long commitment to the development of new musicals in Philadelphia.

“I’m excited for this next phase of MusiCoLab’s journey,” said Gilbert. “Marley brings a powerful blend of experience and vision, and I look forward to supporting her leadership as we continue to grow the community of creators we serve.”

Shropshire shared her enthusiasm for joining the organization: “MusiCoLab has built something truly special—a collaborative space where musical theatre artists can experiment, take risks, and bring new stories to life. I’m honored to help shape its future and to work alongside the board, staff, and artistic community to expand its reach and impact.”