Shawnee Playhouse to Present FIDDLER ON THE ROOF SR.

The Shawnee Playhouse, celebrating its forty-eighth season, will present Fiddler on the Roof Sr., from Friday, March 13th through Sunday, March 22nd, 2026. Directed by Midge McClosky, this comedic and dramatic, fun-for-all ages musical stars veteran top talent from The Poconos and surrounding areas, including Rob Howell as Tevye, Ann Leman as Golde, Marissa Rachjaibun as Tzeitel, Kathy Fisher as Hodel, Chrystyna Janak as Chava, Barbara Dickinson as Shprintze, Jennifer Brown as Bielke, Jo Ann Mazza as Yente, Bill Scurato as Motel, and Russ Fisher as Perchik. Choreographed by Mary Ellen Valenti, this hilarious and timeless rendition also features Michael Marano as Lazar Wolf, Dan Eash as Morcha/Constable, Angelo Revilla III as Avram/Sasha, Stephen Hellman as Fyedka/Rabbi/Fiddler, Michael Putney as Yussel, Brian Bollinger as Mendel, Charlene Cooney as Rifka, RJ Cooney as Nikolai, and Janice Young as Malka.

This special adaptation of the nine-time Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Fiddler on the Roof Sr. centers on Tevye, a poor milkman, as he tries to protect his five daughters and his way of life from a changing world. Created by Broadway legends Jerome Robbins, Harold Prince, Jerry Bock, Sheldon Harnick, and Joseph Stein, Fiddler on the Roof Sr. tackles the universal theme of tradition in ways that reach across barriers of race, class, nationality, and religion for a special cast of actors, all aged fifty-five plus. Set in the Little Village of Anatevka, and with the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to marry off his daughters and instill in them a sense of tradition in the face of growing anti-Semitism in Czarist Russia. Fiddler on the Roof Sr. is a great introduction, or reintroduction, to the world of musical theatre, giving performers an opportunity to connect with a timeless classic. With iconic and beloved songs such as "Sunrise, Sunset," "If I Were a Rich Man," and "Matchmaker," Fiddler on the Roof Sr. is the perfect mix of audience-pleasing humor and heart.

Produced by Charlie and Ginny Kirkwood, and under the executive direction of Midge McClosky, this theatrical musical features a veteran technical team, including Midge McClosky as director, Mary Ellen Valenti as choreographer, Yanessa Maimone as stage manager, Barbara Beltz as costumer, Tracy Berger-Carmen as assistant costumer, Midge McClosky as set designer, Christopher Hnasko as lighting designer, Richie Carmen as lighting and sound operator, Davey Carmen as spotlight operator, Kenneth Card as promotional photographer, Robert McClosky as media manager, and Samantha Cameron as press writer.