Orlando Bloom To Join Special LORD OF THE RINGS Experience At FAN EXPO Philadelphia

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

What could be better for The Lord of the Rings fans than the chance to meet the Four Hobbits? How about adding a Sindarin Elf for good measure? At FAN EXPO Philadelphia, May 29-31 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, they'll get the full LOTR treatment, as the event today announced that Orlando Bloom, who portrayed "Legolas," will join the previously announced Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan as celebrity guests at the pop culture extravaganza this spring.

Bloom, who also gained acclaim for his co-starring role in the blockbuster franchise Pirates of the Caribbean opposite Johnny Depp, appeared in numerous iterations of LOTR, including The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers and the Return of the King between 2001-2003. In addition to the "Will Turner" role in several Pirates films, he has starred in Troy, Romeo and Juliet, Gran Turismo and numerous others.

Bloom will take part in a special experience "On Stage with Orlando Bloom" during the event. Tickets at various categories, as well as photo ops and autographs with Bloom will go on sale on Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. ET.

And the "Four Hobbits" and bloom aren't the only LOTR actors that fans can meet, as John Rhys-Davies ("Gimli") and Miranda Otto ("Éowyn") will also be on hand.

In addition to the seven LOTR standouts, FAN EXPO Philadelphia's celebrity area will be populated by stars like:

• Smallville headliners Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, Erica Durance and Kristin Kreuk

• Star Trek universe standouts Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden and Brent Spiner

• The Goonies stars Corey Feldman, Kerri Green and Martha Plimpton

• The Sailor Moon threesome of Stephanie Sheh, Linda Ballantyne and Katie Griffin

• Reno 911! leads Cedric Yarbrough and Thomas Lennon

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Judith Hoag, Robbie Rist, Ernie Reyes Jr., Brian Tochi, Kenn Scott and François Chau

Many additional FAN EXPO Philadelphia guest announcements will follow in the coming weeks, including world-class lineups of comic creators, voice actors, cosplayers, and more.

Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family Passes, and Ultimate Fan and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Philadelphia are available now at fanexpophiladelphia.com. Advanced Pricing is available until May 14. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors, and cosplayers.