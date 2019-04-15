Mills Entertainment Presents Tiffany Jenkins

Tiffany Jenkins is a wife, mother, author, content creator and recovering addict. Best known for her blog, Juggling the Jenkins, and hilarious viral Facebook videos, Tiffany speaks shamelessly, openly and honestly about her past and addiction, as well as her struggles with depression and anxiety. Tiffany's relatability has contributed to her rapidly growing fanbase, with 2.4 million followers on social media and over 200 million video views to date, proving that her honesty and wit is quickly propelling her beyond a viral sensation to a true inspiration for women and men alike. Tiffany's story of hope, which she chronicled in her story in her newly published book, High Achiever: The Incredible True Story of One Addict's Double Life, has had such an overwhelming response that she is ready to tackle her next life goal traveling the globe, meeting her supporters and making as many people laugh as possible. Tiffany Jenkins: This Show Is Awkward AF is an opportunity for her supporters to spend some quality time with Tiffany as she shares stories not-previously covered in her book and blog, as well as hang out and answer audience questions in a candid evening full of humor, compassion, and friends.

Be among the first to receive the newest edition of Tiffany's book with exclusive signed book packages available!

VIP Tickets: A limited number of VIP meet and greet packages are available. The package includes a signed copy of the latest edition of High Achiever: The Incredible True Story of One Addict's Double Life, a premium seat and pre-show photo opportunity. The photo opportunity happens 2.5 hours before the show start time. Please select the VIP ticket option at your point of purchase for this package.

Exclusive Package: A limited number of exclusive book packages paired with a premium seat are also available. The package includes premium seating and a signed copy of the latest edition of High Achiever: The Incredible True Story of One Addict's Double Life (this does not included a meet and greet). Please select the $55.00 option at your point of purchase for this package

Tickets (starting at $35 plus service fees) go on sale Friday, April 19th at 10am and can be purchased by visiting the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610-252-3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org. Learn more at tiffanyjenkinslive.com. This is presented by an outside promotor. State Theatre Member benefits do not apply.





