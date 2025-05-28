Lucy Moth And PCS Theater Present The Second Annual MX. CABARET PRIDE PAGEANT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lucy Moth and PCS Theater will present the second annual Mx. Cabaret Pride Pageant. This one-night-only event takes place on June 12, 2025 on The Players Club of Swarthmore's Main Stage (614 Fairview Road, Swarthmore, PA 19081). Lobby opens at 7 PM, seating at 7:30 PM, with the performances beginning at 8 PM.

The Mx. Cabaret Pride Pageant will feature six drag entertainers competing for the title of “Mx. Cabaret Pride 2025” and an incredible prize package, including a fabulous crown and scepter. Contestants—Allyria Everlasting, Eric Jaffe, Goofy LittleGuy, Lexie Legato, Mz. Peaches, and Oktober Third—will showcase their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent in four categories: Presentation, Talent, Evening Wear, and On-Stage Question & Answer.

This year's theme, “Broadway Baby,” will be highlighted in the presentation category to honor Miss Cabaret Pride 2024, Asia Monroe, who shared:

“Being Miss Cabaret 2024 was nothing but amazing. This pageant and production company is a dream to be a part of. We love keeping the art of drag alive and celebrating queer art.”

Contestants will be scored using a points system by a star-studded panel of judges, including:

Crystal Envy (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 and Miss Congeniality winner), renowned for her artistry, kindness, and self-expression.

Octavia Anyae, a celebrated drag entertainer in the tri-state area and holder of multiple titles including Miss Gay Asbury Park, Miss Liberty Continental, and Miss Mundo Latina USA.

Mike Rios, an acclaimed Philadelphia-based photographer whose work spans the local and international drag scenes, capturing some of Philadelphia's most elite performers and collaborating with globally recognized drag artists.

The pageant will be hosted by Lucy Moth (Miss Gay Philadelphia America 2024) and Stefani Steel (tri-state area drag superstar and show producer). Audiences can also look forward to special performances by:

Buttakup

Athena Chanteuse

Pretzel Rach & Luna Victoria Moth of Haus of Moth

PCS Theater stars Zoi MGM and Victoria Heppard

Onstage, audiences will see stunning designs by Haus of Moth's Mark Santiago, with day-of pageant logistics supported by the dedicated Haus of Moth team, including the brilliant Craig Lauer and Mona Lyssa.

At its heart, the Mx. Cabaret Pride Pageant is a celebration of visibility, authenticity, and queer excellence. At a time when LGBTQIA+ rights, drag performers, and queer spaces are increasingly under attack, gathering in joy, love, and resistance is more important than ever. Pride is not just a month—it's a movement.

As Crystal Envy beautifully puts it:

“Drag and Pride are important for so many reasons, and for me, they can be intertwined! Pride is all about visibility and celebrating one's self and their own identity—wherever you may fall under the LGBTQIA+ umbrella. Drag has made me find self-love, and from a very young age, has helped me discover who I am! Because of that, I am PROUD as can be! We have to remember that Pride started as a protest, and will always be a protest to fight for the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as all other minorities and marginalized communities. Remember to celebrate yourself and others not only during Pride Month but ALL the time!”

The Mx. Cabaret Pride Pageant is more than just a competition—it's a powerful reminder that queer joy is revolutionary. By uplifting drag, honoring our identities, and coming together in celebration, we stand in defiance of hate and proudly make space for love, art, and each other.

Join us on June 12th for a night of drag, pride, and power! Get your tickets now at pcstheater.org.

