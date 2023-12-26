Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Philadelphia Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ash Booth - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 15%

David Arzberger - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 15%

Valerie Dixon - JEKYLL & HYDE - Salt Performing Arts Center 9%

Joy Woffindin - CINDERELLA - Newtown Arts Company 9%

Stephen Casey - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 8%

Jonathan Cruz - KINKY BOOTS - PA Playhouse Bethlehem 7%

Emily Fishman - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Players Club of Swarthmore 5%

Tom Yenchick - GODSPELL - Forge Theatre 4%

Tiara Nock - TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Shakespeare in Clark Park 3%

Crystal Williams - DREAMGIRLS - MunOpCo Music Theatre 3%

Kate Scharff - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 3%

Stephen Casey - HELLO, DOLLY! - Act II Playhouse 3%

Lynne Inciardi - CRAZY FOR YOU - Narberth Community Theatre 3%

Karla Bradley - GODSPELL - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

Grace Patton - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 2%

Karla Manhard - RENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

Megan Dietrich and Emilee Lawson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 2%

Dylan Cole - INTO THE WOODS - Candlelight Theater 1%

Donna Battaglia - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Premier Theater Company 1%

Mariah Rose - FIRST DATE - Spotlight Theatre 1%

Natalie Hayes-Scott - AVENUE Q - The Algonquin Arts Center 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sherry Yerger - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Playcrafters of Skippack 12%

David Arzberger - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 11%

Todd Burkel - KINKY BOOTS - Pa Playhouse Bethlehem 11%

Tiffany Bacon - ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN - Theatre in the X 7%

David Arzberger - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 6%

Alicia Cahill - JEKYLL & HYDE - Facetime Theatre 5%

Linda B. Stockton - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 5%

Linda B. Stockton - A LEG UP - Bristol Riverside Theatre 5%

Nikki Casulli & Peggy Oleynick - OUR TOWN - Colonial Playhouse 5%

Tim Cannon - INTO THE WOODS - Candlelight Theater 4%

Don Allen - INDECENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 3%

Linda B. Stockton - CLUE - Bristol Riverside Theatre 3%

Richard St. Clair - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Walnut Street Theatre 3%

Connie Santos - DREAMGIRLS - MunOpCo Music Theatre 3%

Laura Moore, Mary Baldwin - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 3%

Grace Patton - SHREK THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 3%

Justin Cochrane - CRAZY FOR YOU - Narberth Community Theatre 2%

Joanne Penrose - KINKY BOOTS - The Algonquin Arts Center 2%

Ramaj Jamar - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Jen Allegra, Janet Gilmore, Susan Gibbons - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - The Stagecrafters 2%

Justin Cochrane - LITTLE WOMEN - Narberth Community Theatre 2%

Kitty Cleary - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Premier Theater Company 1%

Justin Cochrane - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Narberth Community Theatre 1%

Justin Cochrane - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Narberth Community Theatre 0%



Best Dance Production

13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 27%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 20%

BEETLEJUICE - Academy of Music 15%

GODSPELL - Players Club of Swarthmore 10%

MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 9%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 8%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Narberth Community Theatre 7%

RHYTHM BATH - Christ Church Neighborhood House 4%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Morgaine Ford-Workman - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 12%

Ryan Cook - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 10%

Rachel Fisher - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Playcrafters of Skippack 7%

Hunter Foster - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Bucks County Playhouse 7%

Jim McCrane - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 5%

Clair M. Freeman - KINKY BOOTS - Pa Playhouse, Bethlehem 5%

David Deratzian - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Playcrafters of Skippack 4%

Annie Hnatko - COMPANY - Old Academy Players 4%

Tom Yenchick - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 3%

Keith Baker - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 3%

Jeffrey Rega - BIG FISH - Salt Performing Arts Center 3%

Midge McClosky - A GOOD DAY - Shawnee Playhouse 3%

Alejandra Santos - DREAMGIRLS - MunOpCo Music Theatre 2%

Sammi Kuhl - SHE LOVES ME - The Barn Playhouse 2%

Daniel K Williams - JECKYL & HYDE - Salt Performing Arts Center 2%

David Arzberger - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 2%

Peter Reynolds - INTO THE WOODS - Candlelight Theater 2%

John DiFerdinando - DISASTER - FOOTLIGHTERS 2%

Stephen Casey - HELLO, DOLLY! - Act II Playhouse 2%

Theodora Psitos - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

Lisa Stevens - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Walnut Street Theatre 2%

Anne Marie Scalies - RENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

Heather Timberman - GODSPELL - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

John Cochrane, Jr. - CRAZY FOR YOU - Narberth Community Theatre 1%

Shamus - TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Shakespeare in Clark Park 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Michele King - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 13%

Midge McClosky - CALENDAR GIRLS - Shawnee Playhouse 12%

Ezri Lutz - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Village Players of Hatboro 6%

Amy Kaissar - A LEG UP - Bristol Riverside Theatre 5%

Thomas Robert Irvin - INDECENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 5%

Ozzie Jones - ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN - Theatre in the X 4%

Lesley Ballantyne - MAKING IT UP (ONE PLAYWRIGHT TO ANOTHER) - Philadelphia Fringe 4%

Rob Rosiello - AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 4%

Aaron Gould - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Facetime Theatre 4%

Jennifer Childs - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - 1812 Productions 4%

Tyrone L. Robinson - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 4%

Suki - SWEAT - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 4%

Sam Barrett - OUR TOWN - Colonial Playhouse 3%

John Boccanfuso - THE CAKE - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 3%

George Hartpence - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - ActorsNET 3%

Suki - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Stagecrafters 3%

Cat Miller - A DELICATE BALANCE - ActorsNET 2%

Kevin Christian - CRIMES OF THE HEART - The Village Players of Hatboro 2%

Ken Kaissar - CLUE - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski - THE DOVER ROAD - ActorsNET 2%

Courtney Lyneé - SECRETS - Jasai Enterprise LLC 2%

Gregory Morton - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Narberth Community Theatre 2%

Tyrone Robinson - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 1%

Nicole Napolitano - BLITHE SPIRIT - 1st Street Players 1%

Andrea Kennedy Hart - KATE HAMILL’S LITTLE WOMEN - Yocum Institute 1%



Best Ensemble

13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 13%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 11%

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 8%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 6%

KINKY BOOTS - Pa Playhouse, Bethlehem 4%

ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN - Theatre in the X 4%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - The Village Players of Hatboro 3%

MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 3%

CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 3%

CALENDAR GIRLS - Shawnee Playhouse 3%

OUR TOWN - Colonial Playhouse 3%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 3%

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - ActorsNET 2%

DISASTER - FOOTLIGHTERS 2%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 2%

CINDERELLA - Newtown Arts Company 2%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Facetime Theatre 2%

GODSPELL - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

COMPANY - Old Academy Players 2%

AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 2%

LITTLE WOMEN - Narberth Community Theatre 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Players Club of Swarthmore 1%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Walnut Street Theatre 1%

RENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 1%

CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Seth Epstein - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 20%

Ryan Kadwill - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 14%

Gaetano Stone - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 10%

Paul Miller - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Bucks County Playhouse 8%

Sarah McCarroll, Midge McClosky, and Grant Wagner - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 7%

Steve Hnatko & Rob Rosiello - AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 5%

Ryan Kadwill - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Facetime Theatre 5%

Minjoo Kim - A LEG UP - Bristol Riverside Theatre 4%

Joe Doran - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 4%

Steve Hnatko - COMPANY - Old Academy Players 4%

Jon Tobias - DREAMGIRLS - Munopco Music Theatre 3%

Laura Moore - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 3%

Matthew Kator - INTO THE WOODS - Candlelight Theater 2%

Minjoo Kim - CLUE - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Midge McClosky - CALENDAR GIRLS - Shawnee Playhouse 2%

Matthew Kator - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Candlelight Theater 2%

Matthew Demascolo - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Walnut Street Theatre 1%

Robert Iodice - LITTLE WOMEN - Narberth Community Theatre 1%

Julie Duro - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Walnut Street Theatre 1%

Robert Iodice - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Narberth Community Theatre 1%

Jose Santiago - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 1%

Gilbert Todd - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - The Stagecrafters 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Susan Den Outer - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 19%

Nicholas Raspanti - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 10%

Todd Deen - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 9%

Keith Levenson - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Bucks County Playhouse 7%

Sebastian Paff - KINKY BOOTS - Pa Playhouse, Bethlehem 6%

Susan den Outer - CINDERELLA - Newtown Arts Company 6%

Todd Deen - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 5%

Douglass G. Lutz - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 5%

Nicholas Burbo - A CHORUS LINE - Salt Performing Arts Center 3%

Raquel Garcia - CRAZY FOR YOU - Narberth Community Theatre 3%

Danny Murphy, Zoi MG McNamara, Shawn Weaver, and Jeff Smith - RENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 3%

Todd Deen - A GOOD DAY - Shawnee Playhouse 3%

Denise Wisneski - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 3%

Andrew Rudderow - SHE LOVES ME - The Barn Playhouse 3%

Ryan Walden - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Players Club of Swarthmore 3%

Nicholas Burbo - JEKYLL & HYDE - Salt Performing Arts Center 2%

Nathan Patton - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 2%

Karl DeBoeser - DREAMGIRLS - Munopco Music Theatre 2%

Hana Cai - INTO THE WOODS - Candlelight Theater 2%

Nicholas Burbo - BIG FISH - Salt Performing Arts Center 2%

Raquel Garcia - LITTLE WOMEN - Narberth Community Theatre 1%

Erik Meyer - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 1%

Nathan Patton - SPRING AWAKENING - 1st Street Players 1%

Ben McNaboe - RAGTIME - Fulton Theatre 1%



Best Musical

13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 14%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 11%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Playcrafters of Skippack 9%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 6%

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Bucks County Playhouse 5%

BIG FISH - Salt Performing Arts Center 5%

MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 4%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Playcrafters of Skippack 4%

CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 3%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 3%

COMPANY - Old Academy Players 3%

THE LION KING - Kimmel Cultural Campus 2%

DREAMGIRLS - Munopco Music Theatre 2%

CINDERELLA - Newtown Arts Company 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Shawnee Playhouse 2%

RENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 2%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Facetime Theatre 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Kimmel Cultural Campus 2%

SHE LOVES ME - The Barn Playhouse 2%

ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Walnut Street Theatre 1%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Narberth Community Theatre 1%

TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Shakespeare in Clark Park 1%

DISASTER - Footlighters 1%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Players Club of Swarthmore 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

A GOOD DAY - Shawnee Playhouse 25%

12 CHAIRS - Salt Performing Arts Center 22%

THE TATTOOED LADY - Philadelphia Theatre Company 13%

MAKING IT UP (ONE PLAYWRIGHT TO ANOTHER) - Philadelphia Fringe 10%

HITS! THE MUSICAL - The Keswick Theater 10%

DEAD POET’S SORORITY - SCTC/Meraki Productions 6%

TRAIN TO ESSEX JUNCTION - Philadelphia Fringe 5%

WRITTEN BY PHILLIS - Quintessence Theatre 4%

THE PIGEON. - The Strides Collective 2%

KOAL - Jacinta Yelland 1%

OTHER ORBITS - Applied Mechanics 1%

BITE THE DUST - inFLUX Theatre Collective 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Amelia Soleau - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 10%

Brian Sell - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 7%

Danny Palmieri - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 6%

Andrew Loudon - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 5%

Ethan Flanagan - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 4%

Kate Baldwin - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Bucks County Playhouse 4%

Jazzy Thomas - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 3%

Andrew Stewart - KINKY BOOTS - Pa Playhouse, Bethlehem 3%

Cynthia Reynolds - CINDERELLA - Newtown Arts Company 3%

Jennifer Dinan - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Playcrafters of Skippack 3%

Sarah McCarroll - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 3%

Josh Tull - COMPANY - Old Academy Players 2%

Landon Conrad - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 2%

Dirk Marks - A GOOD DAY - Shawnee Playhouse 2%

Ryan Starzewski - JEKYLL & HYDE - Facetime Theatre 2%

Colin Mash - HITS! THE MUSICAL - The Keswick Theater 2%

John DiFerdinando - SHE LOVES ME - Dramateurs at the Barn 2%

Jenny Lee Stern - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Cat Mckenna - KINKY BOOTS - PA Playhouse, Bethlehem 2%

Mia Grizzuti - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 2%

Bryant Fleming - TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Shakespeare in Clark Park 2%

Midge McClosky - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 2%

Lindsay Looloian - SHE LOVES ME - The Barn Playhouse 1%

Q Lewis - GODSPELL - Players Club of Swarthmore 1%

Victoria Healy - INTO THE WOODS - Candlelight Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Elizabeth McDonald - CALENDAR GIRLS - Shawnee Playhouse 11%

Eric Rupp - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 8%

Lauren Rozensky Flanagan - 12 CHAIRS - Salt Performing Arts Center 7%

Meg Waldowski - THE CAKE - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 7%

Courtney Boches - KATE HAMILL’S LITTLE WOMEN - Playcrafters of Skippack 6%

Autumn Bradley as Tilly Evans/Tillius the Paladin - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Village Players of Hatboro 5%

James Joseph O'Neil - A LEG UP - Bristol Riverside Theatre 5%

Gabrielle Affleck - OUR TOWN - Colonial Playhouse 4%

Norm Reynolds - MAKING IT UP (ONE PLAYWRIGHT TO ANOTHER) - Philadelphia Fringe 4%

John McGarry - KATE HAMILL’S LITTLE WOMEN - Playcrafters of Skippack 3%

Julia Corrado - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Village Players of Hatboro 3%

Walter DeShields - ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN - Theatre in the X 2%

Charlotte Kirkby - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - ActorsNET 2%

Sandra Hartman - AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 2%

Damien S. Berger - SWEAT - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 2%

Joseph Torsella - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - ActorsNET 2%

LaNeshe Miller-White - ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN - Theatre in the X 2%

Ian Merrill Peakes - CLUE - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Susan Bolt - INDECENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

Danny Gleason - SWEAT - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 2%

Matt Lake - BLITHE SPIRIT - 1st Street Players 1%

Kairi Mace - SECRETS - Jasai Enterprise LLC 1%

Walter DeShields - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 1%

Stephanie Rogers - AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 1%

Susan Blair - THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE - ActorsNET 1%



Best Play

12 CHAIRS - Salt Performing Arts Center 11%

CALENDAR GIRLS - Shawnee Playhouse 11%

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 9%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Village Players of Hatboro 8%

A LEG UP - Bristol Riverside Theatre 5%

OUR TOWN - Colonial Playhouse 5%

THE CAKE - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 4%

A DELICATE BALANCE - ActorsNET 4%

ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN - Theatre in the X 4%

MAKING IT UP (ONE PLAYWRIGHT TO ANOTHER) - Philadelphia Fringe 4%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - 1812 Productions 4%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Facetime Theatre 4%

AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 4%

CLUE - Bristol Riverside Theatre 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Stagecrafters 2%

SECRETS - Jasai Enterprise LLC 2%

CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

KATE HAMILL’S LITTLE WOMEN - Yocum Institute 2%

METEOR SHOWER - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 1%

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - ActorsNET 1%

SWEATER - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 1%

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Narberth Community Theatre 1%

BLITHE SPIRIT - 1st Street Players 1%

SANDBLASTED - Theatre Horizon 1%

IT COULD BE WORSE - Jasai Enterprise LLC 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Randall King - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 13%

Ryan Cook - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 12%

Anna Louizo - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Bucks County Playhouse 8%

David Arzberger - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 7%

Ed Robins - RENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 6%

Nana Nimako - ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN - Theatre in the X 5%

Tom Yenchick - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 5%

Jason Simms - A LEG UP - Bristol Riverside Theatre 5%

T. Mark Cole - AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 5%

Tom Yenchick - GODSPELL - Forge Theatre 5%

Jack Bathke - NATIVE GARDENS - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 4%

Jason Simms - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 4%

Harvey Perelman - SHE LOVES ME - The Barn Playhouse 3%

Laura Moore - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 3%

Roman Tatarowicz - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Walnut Street Theatre 3%

Charles Morgan - CLUE - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Jeff Reim and Anthony Connell - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Candlelight Theater 2%

John Cochrane, Jr. - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Narberth Community Theatre 2%

Chris Haig - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Jeff Reim - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Candlelight Theater 1%

Kyu Shin - CLYDE'S - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 1%

Pat Masarachia - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - The Stagecrafters 1%

Harvey Perelman - CRAZY FOR YOU - Narberth Community Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Seth Epstein - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 23%

Billy McClosky - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 13%

Ryan Kadwill - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 12%

Christen Mandracchia - KATE HAMILL’S LITTLE WOMEN - Playcrafters of Skippack 8%

Midge McClosky and Grant Wagner - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 6%

Damien Figueras - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 5%

Steve Hnatko - AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 5%

Rich Farella - MATILDA - Players Club of Swarthmore 4%

Michael Kiley - A LEG UP - Bristol Riverside Theatre 4%

Ryan Kadwill - ENCHANTED APRIL - Playcrafters of Skippack 4%

Larry Fowler - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 3%

Laura Moore - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 3%

Alex Brock - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Walnut Street Theatre 3%

Donald Otto - CRAZY FOR YOU - Narberth Community Theatre 2%

Michael Keck - CLUE - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Patrick Walton - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 2%

Lindsay Jones - SONGS FOR NOBODIES - People’s Light And Theatre 1%

Eric Gershenow - BOY GETS GIRL - The Stagecrafters 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Johanna Gelbs - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 9%

Lydia O'Halloran - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 9%

Elizabeth Doerrman - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 6%

Bart Shatto - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Bucks County Playhouse 6%

Liam McKernan - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 5%

Brandon Hanks - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 5%

August Walker - BIG FISH - Salt Performing Arts Center 4%

Jane Landes - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 4%

Jamie Tyre - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 4%

Allison Deratzian - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Playcrafters of Skippack 4%

Sydney Broitman - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 3%

Max Kubiak - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 3%

Lisa Simms - COMPANY - Old Academy Players 3%

Zoe Fox - GREASE - Fulton Theatre 2%

Evan Creedon - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Playcrafters of Skippack 2%

Tony DeCarlo - SHE LOVES ME - The Barn Playhouse 2%

Sarah Geiger - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 1%

Daniel Korman - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 1%

Josephine Nice - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 1%

Danny Rutigliano - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 1%

Don Green - SHE LOVES ME - The Barn Playhouse 1%

Kailey Edwards - JEKYLL & HYDE - Facetime Theatre 1%

Maggie Riker - BIG FISH - Salt Performing Arts Center 1%

Kyle McLemore - RENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 1%

Jo Twiss - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kerri-leigh Taylor - CALENDAR GIRLS - Shawnee Playhouse 11%

Brittney Lee Hamilton - A LEG UP - Bristol Riverside Theatre 7%

Jennifer DeMarco - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 7%

Bara Hrusinska - KATE HAMILL’S LITTLE WOMEN - Playcrafters of Skippack 7%

Hannah Cohen - 12 CHAIRS - Salt Performing Arts Center 6%

Kate Scanlon - OUR TOWN - Colonial Playhouse 6%

Kira Stein as Essie Carmichael - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - The Village Players of Hatboro 4%

Erin Frances - AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 4%

Tia Brown - THE CAKE - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 4%

Renee McFillin - CLUE - Bristol Riverside Theatre 3%

Danny Gleason - METEOR SHOWER - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 3%

Leslie Bradley as Janet MacKenzie - WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION - The Village Players of Hatboro 3%

Shelli Pentimall Bookler - A DELICATE BALANCE - ActorsNET 3%

Kaitlin Healy - OUR TOWN - Colonial Playhouse 2%

Erin Hall - ENCHANTED APRIL - Playcrafters of Skippack 2%

Tom Hawe - THE CAKE - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 2%

T.C Storm Caldwell - ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN - Theatre in the X 2%

Deborah Moses - KATE HAMILL’S LITTLE WOMEN - Playcrafters of Skippack 2%

Mara Felice - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 2%

Donna Romero - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

Rick Pine - A DELICATE BALANCE - ActorsNET 1%

Adele Batchelder - A DELICATE BALANCE - ActorsNET 1%

Susan Fowler - METEOR SHOWER - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 1%

Leon Alexander - ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN - Theatre in the X 1%

Alex Brightwell - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Shawnee Playhouse 29%

YO VIKINGS - Players Club of Swarthmore 15%

CLASSICS FOR KIDS - Newtown Arts Company 13%

STARS OF TOMORROW - Newtown Arts Company 12%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - MainStreet Theatre Company 9%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 8%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Premier Theater Company 8%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Collingswood Community Theater 6%

