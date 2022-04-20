Langhorne Players' 75th Anniversary Season Begins With OLIVE AND THE BITTER HERBS

Langhorne Players kick off their 75th season with a delightful comedy by master parodist Charles Busch, Olive and the Bitter Herbs. Olive Fisher is a loner.

Once a celebrated actress, she became known for a series of silly commercials in the 90s, and work soon dried up. Now, she spends her days communicating with the spirits of the past, both figuratively and literally: Olive believes there is a ghost in her mirror. Despite the best efforts of Olive's only friend, Wendy; the gay couple next door, Trey and Robert; and a handsome visitor, Sylvan; Olive is determined to keep herself walled up inside her apartment and all the world's cruelties on the other side.

But it all comes to a head at Passover when the colorful cast of characters learn their connections aren't as coincidental as they previously thought. Olive and the Bitter Herbs is directed by Judi Parrish and features Laurie Hardy as Olive; Sarah LeClair as Wendy; Lynn Baskin as Trey; Jim Gardner as Robert; and Tim Irvine as Sylvan. Don't miss this opportunity to see this acerbic, laugh-out-loud staging of a rarely-produced Busch gem!

Performances of Olive and the Bitter Herbs run April 29 through May 14: Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, Sundays at 3:00pm, Thursdays at 7:30pm, and a special Wednesday performance on May 11 at 7:30pm with a cast/creative Q&A session to follow. Performances take place at the historic Spring Garden Mill (1440 Newtown-Richboro Road) in Newtown, PA.

Tickets, priced at $22, may be purchased online at http://www.langhorneplayers.org or at the door thirty minutes prior to curtain. Masks and proof of vaccination against COVID-19 are required.