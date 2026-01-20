Shawnee Playhouse to Stage MADISON SQUARE PARK Musical in February 2026

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Shawnee Playhouse, celebrating its forty-seventh season, presents Madison Square Park, A New Musical by Michael Demaio, from Saturday, February 14th through Sunday, February 22nd, 2026. Written by Michael Bruck, with music by Michael Demaio, lyrics by Michael Demaio and Michael Bruck, and directed by Michael Demaio, this nostalgic and romantic musical stars veteran top talent from The Poconos and surrounding areas, including Matthew Amori, Natalie Gilbert, and Stephen Hellman.

Clara is a young but old-world woman in her early 30's who makes her living as a New York City walking tour guide. She is fascinated by New York City's rich history. Ever the romantic, each morning she begins her workday with a walk to Madison Square Park where she sits on the bench that she once shared with her late husband. Here she pours over her notes before setting off to conduct her various walking tours around the city. One summer morning, she encounters Joey, an Italian American from Brooklyn. Joey is gruff, edgy and streetwise, coming from the rough neighborhood where he grew up. Although he and Clara have no common interests, they soon develop an attraction for one another through divulging their intimate, personal experiences and feelings. Through this musical mix of drama and romance, they will soon discover if their feelings for one another are sustainable and can withstand the New York City lifestyle.

Produced by Charles and Ginny Kirkwood, and under the executive direction of Midge McClosky, this captivating new musical features a veteran technical team, including Michael Demaio as director, Skipper DeBlasio as stage manager, Kenneth Card as promotional photographer, Bobby McClosky as media manager, and Samantha Cameron as press writer.