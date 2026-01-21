Villanova Theatre Will Present ARCADIA This February

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Villanova Theatre will present Tom Stoppard's masterwork, Arcadia, in the Court Theater of the Mullen Center for the Performing Arts, directed by Valerie Joyce. The production takes on special significance following Stoppard's recent passing on November 29th, 2025, offering audiences a chance to experience one of his most celebrated works.

Set in an English country estate, Arcadia alternates between the early 19th century and the present day, as scholars and residents—separated by centuries—pursue knowledge, love, and meaning. As the modern characters try to piece together clues from the past, patterns emerge that reveal startling truths about history, chaos, and the unpredictability of life. With its bold blend of romance, science, and comedy, Arcadia explores the eternal tension between reason and emotion, order and disorder, and the ephemeral nature of time itself—themes that resonate powerfully as we reflect on Stoppard's enduring contributions to theatre.

Director Valerie Joyce is excited to explore the worlds of Arcadia, noting that it “rewards both the heart and the mind as we get to experience two moments in time on the cusp of radical change due to technological advancement. Stoppard weaves mathematics and romance, logic, and longing into one theatrical tapestry, brilliantly and often hilariously capturing how we are all detectives of our own histories, searching for patterns and meaning in the chaos of life. Arcadia reminds us that some truths transcend time, and that human connection endures even when certainty eludes us.”

Arcadia will run from February 12th to February 22nd in the Court Theatre at the John and Joan Mullen Center for the Performing Arts. The Speaker's Series, immediately following the Sunday matinee performance on February 15th, will feature reflections from a noted speaker (to be determined) as well as contributions from the director and dramaturg. And on Friday, February 20th, Arcadia's "Drinks with the Dramaturg" takes place with dramaturg Nyred Jackson at The Refectory Restaurant at 7 p.m.

Villanova Theatre is located on the Villanova University campus in the John and Joan Mullen Center for the Performing Arts (at Lancaster & Ithan Avenues). Performances will be held Thursdays-Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets run $26 - $30, with discounts available for students, seniors, MA in Theatre alumni and groups. Tickets may be purchased online at www.villanovatheatre.org or by calling the box office at 610-519-7474.