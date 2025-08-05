LABYRINTH OF THE OTHER World Premiere to Debut at Cannonball Festival This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrated Philadelphia performer Severin Blake will debut their first solo work, Labyrinth of the Other (LOTO), this September as part of the Cannonball Festival. Presented by Applied Mechanics and Cannonball, this immersive fantasia on the Minotaur myth offers a radical, queer reimagining of the ancient story, transforming the labyrinth into a space for ritual, memory, and collective healing.

Part performance, part immersive ritual, Labyrinth of the Other invites audiences to step into the maze and confront the question: Who are we beneath the mask of the monster? Drawing from Blake’s own lived experience and years of meditative exploration, the piece considers the interspecies child at the center of the myth—not as a villain, but as a symbol of otherness, confinement, and resilience.

“LOTO looks at the origins of the Minotaur, the sins of the father, the mother maligned, the architect nearly lost in his design, the monster, and the sister left behind to die,” says Blake. “It is a homecoming, a shedding of skin... a call to go beyond the threshold of erasure, to rest, to learn and remember. You are invited to witness, to listen, to change, to rearrange, to move forward and create with intention.”

ABOUT LABYRINTH OF THE OTHER

Labyrinth of the Other is an intimate, interdisciplinary theatrical experience that gives the audience agency to shape their journey. Participants will select from a “menu of intentions” and determine their path through the story, making each encounter unique. The work continues the signature immersive style of Applied Mechanics, known for their multisensory, choose-your-own-adventure performance environments.

Performances will take place at The Ice Box Project Space (1400 N American St., Philadelphia) on September 6, 14, and 20. All performances are Pay What You Can.

Tickets are available now at: https://fringearts.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUO000004vOoz2AE

ABOUT APPLIED MECHANICS

Applied Mechanics is a Philadelphia-based collective that creates immersive theatrical experiences where audiences can explore environments, discover multiple storylines, and interact with the world of the play in real time. Their work is rooted in collectivity, feminism, and the spirit of social justice. Learn more at www.appliedmechanics.us

ABOUT CANNONBALL FESTIVAL

Cannonball is Philadelphia’s fastest-growing performance incubator, championing original and daring work by independent artists. Born out of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, Cannonball presents festivals year-round, supporting artistic risk-taking and community connection. More at www.cannonballfestival.org