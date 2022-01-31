Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Philadelphia Orchestra Announce First Hire Of New Joint Organization

The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. announced today the appointment of Judia Jackson as the organization's Chief People & Culture Officer, following a national search. This marks the first new hire of the joint performing arts organization, reflecting a dedication to its people.

In her role, Judia will be responsible for ensuring a seamless integration of work cultures and successfully leading the newly formed organization through transition. Simultaneously, she will help to build upon the Human Resource strategies of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. and will collaborate with Vice President of IDEAS (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access Strategies) Doris Parent.

"At the start of the pandemic we pledged to take care of our people and to help Philadelphia thrive. To ensure the performances on our stages continue to have an impact, we must invest in the people who make it all possible," said Matías Tarnopolsky, president and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. "We are thrilled to welcome Judia to the senior team as we write the next chapter of our organization."

A skilled leader in her field, Judia has experience across a wide variety of industries, including pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, hospitality, energy, human capital management, retail, technology, and more. She has ties to the Philadelphia region, having worked for the Campbell Soup Company for several years. She has also held roles of increasing responsibility and scope at Siemens Energy, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, and ADP where she supported corporate and operations domestically and internationally.

Judia holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management, as well as an MBA from the prominent HBCU, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (Florida A&M), and brings expertise in the areas of cultural transformation, DEI&B (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging), and community programs and partnerships. Judia's first day is January 31, 2022.