Kimmel Cultural Campus Offers Gift Certificates to Teachers

The Kimmel Cultural Campus will be giving Philadelphia public, charter and Archdiocese (Title I) teachers gift certificates that can be redeemed for tickets to in-person performances, The Philadelphia Tribune reports.

"We've seen firsthand, The Miracles teachers are working in virtual classrooms, while simultaneously juggling their home life during this stressful time," said Kimmel Cultural Campus president/CEO Anne Ewers in a statement. "As a nonprofit performing arts organization, that relies on teacher collaboration, our hope is to ignite the city's gratitude toward teachers and to show them how much they are appreciated."

Teachers can begin signing up for one of the 500 available $100 gift certificates starting Monday in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week. Teachers will have to fill out a brief form by May 31 to receive a gift certificate. They will also be able to choose from specific tickets, seat locations, and event dates for the performances.

"The teachers can use the gift certificates for anything on the Kimmel Cultural Campus including the Broadway Shows, Jazz series, and comedy shows," said Director of Education of the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus Susan Quinn. "They can even use the gift certificates on 'Hamilton' if they like. They have a lot of options to choose from and we have a lot of good stuff coming up."

Read more on The Philadelphia Tribune and stay up to date on all announcements at the Kimmel Cultural Campus at https://www.kimmelcenter.org/.