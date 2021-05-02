Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kimmel Cultural Campus Offers Gift Certificates to Teachers

Teachers can begin signing up for one of the 500 available $100 gift certificates starting Monday in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week.

May. 2, 2021  
Kimmel Cultural Campus Offers Gift Certificates to Teachers

The Kimmel Cultural Campus will be giving Philadelphia public, charter and Archdiocese (Title I) teachers gift certificates that can be redeemed for tickets to in-person performances, The Philadelphia Tribune reports.

"We've seen firsthand, The Miracles teachers are working in virtual classrooms, while simultaneously juggling their home life during this stressful time," said Kimmel Cultural Campus president/CEO Anne Ewers in a statement. "As a nonprofit performing arts organization, that relies on teacher collaboration, our hope is to ignite the city's gratitude toward teachers and to show them how much they are appreciated."

Teachers can begin signing up for one of the 500 available $100 gift certificates starting Monday in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week. Teachers will have to fill out a brief form by May 31 to receive a gift certificate. They will also be able to choose from specific tickets, seat locations, and event dates for the performances.

"The teachers can use the gift certificates for anything on the Kimmel Cultural Campus including the Broadway Shows, Jazz series, and comedy shows," said Director of Education of the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus Susan Quinn. "They can even use the gift certificates on 'Hamilton' if they like. They have a lot of options to choose from and we have a lot of good stuff coming up."

Read more on The Philadelphia Tribune and stay up to date on all announcements at the Kimmel Cultural Campus at https://www.kimmelcenter.org/.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Always Off Book Unisex T-Shirt
Patti Murin: Love Is An Open Pour T-Shirt
Patti Murin: Hot Mess Princess T-Shirt (Crown Version)

Related Articles View More Philadelphia Stories
Violinist Retiree From Los Angeles Philharmonic Joins PYO Music Institute Faculty Photo

Violinist Retiree From Los Angeles Philharmonic Joins PYO Music Institute Faculty

Ali Stroker to Take Part in Philadelphia Theatre Company One-Night-Only Benefit Event Photo

Ali Stroker to Take Part in Philadelphia Theatre Company One-Night-Only Benefit Event

Philadelphia Theater Presents MAKING MICHEAUX Musical Celebrating Americas First Major Bla Photo

Philadelphia Theater Presents MAKING MICHEAUX Musical Celebrating America's First Major Black Filmmaker

The Annenberg Center Concludes Spring 2021 Film Series With CALLE DE LA RESISTENCIA, May 8 Photo

The Annenberg Center Concludes Spring 2021 Film Series With CALLE DE LA RESISTENCIA, May 8


More Hot Stories For You

  • St. George Theater Announces Pop-Up Series, '5,6,7,8!'
  • Adelphi's Haley Franke Turns Relationship Expert In New Play, KATIEO, Live and Online on Friday
  • 50th Anniversary Reflections of WHO'S NEXT Streams From The Rock Project This Weekend
  • Bay Street Theater Announces 30th Anniversary Summer Season