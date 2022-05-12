Due to popular demand, the Kimmel Cultural Campus expands its new FREE Plaza performance series with Family Fundays, designed to engage family audiences through playful arts presentations and interactive activities. The new family-oriented events join the lineup of FREE Plaza activities announced earlier this year, including Happy Hour Sessions, Lunchtime Unplugged, and Nightlife at the Kimmel.

Taking place under the Kimmel Center's soaring 150-foot vaulted roof in the Plaza and adding to an already-full roster of more than two thousand events annually, the series highlights local artists and burgeoning student musicians.

"We are thrilled to kick off our Family Fundays series with a Joyful Jazz Journey, combining music with storytelling, visual art, and history," said Matías Tarnopolsky, president and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. "We look forward to welcoming arts lovers of all ages for these mornings of learning and fun as part of our series of free programs in Plaza."

For the most up-to-date listings and information about the new, FREE programming - including Family Fundays, Happy Hour Sessions, Lunchtime Unplugged, and Nightlife, please visit https://www.kimmelculturalcampus.org/.

Saturday, May 28, 2022 I (10:00 AM - 12:00 PM)

Featuring Raising Music and The Puddle Jumper's Joyful Jazz Journey alongside Pauline Houston-McCall & Friends

Raising Music & Puddle Jumper's Joyful Jazz Journey

This Family Funday event will be an interactive morning of family fun featuring music, movement, storytelling, and artmaking. Reenact the story of a young John Coltrane; strut to the rhythms and mimic the sounds in a story about the musical styles of New Orleans; and honor the Art of Jacob Lawrence with bright bold shapes collating urban neighborhood landscapes.

Come celebrate all the colors of Jazz! Paint... Sing... Scat... Dance! From John Coltrane to Cab Calloway!

First, join us for a bright and colorful "make and take" art experience. We will honor the art of Jacob Lawrence with bright bold shapes, making collages of urban neighborhood landscapes. We will also honor and be inspired by the art of Picasso's "Three Musicians".

The music portion of the program will begin with a performance by the "Raising Music Ensemble" - Pauline Houston McCall accompanied by multi-instrumentalist Robb McCall - bringing sounds of folk, jazz, and blues to begin to weave the stories of Jazz Journeys.

Join us onstage or at your seats as we reenact the story of a young John Coltrane (with "A Loved Supreme") as he runs through the alleys of North Philadelphia playing with his friends. We will travel through time and history and meet young Langston Hughes as he sat at a cafe listening to Billie Holiday sing.

We will travel down to the historic South to the rickety Jazz cafe! Join us for a New Orleans-style rhythm story, told together with hand rhythms, foot stomping, and sounds of saxophones and flutes.

Join us as we weave song, dance, sight, and sound!

Pauline Houston McCall

Pauline Houston McCall is a multimedia artist, vocalist, and activist who believes deeply in connecting the threads between many disciplines.

Her large paintings and sculptures, as well as intimate drawings, have graced exhibitions throughout the tri-state area, with a deep focus on the falling and rising of the human spirit, told through figurative imagery and stories.

Her artistic practice ranges from large interior and exterior murals across Philadelphia, New Jersey, and New York, to her most recently commissioned installation of 19 paintings and sculptures at 30 Hudson Yards in New York City.

Pauline is also the lead vocalist, co-songwriter, and co-creator of soul music endeavor MOKA and folk soul project SPIRITUAL THUNDER. Both music projects continue to grace many stages and have enjoyed massively positive reviews in many publications across the globe for their innovation, style, and originality.

Pauline is the founder and director of the nationally acclaimed women's artist collective "WOMEN HOLLER" - a collective that unites and invigorates women artists, transcending issues of race and age.

Pauline is also the Co-founder/Director of "Raising Music" and "Raising Art" - two highly interactive cultural music and art programs that travel to multiple schools and centers in the tri-state area.

Sunday, June 5, 2022 I (10:00 AM - 12:00 PM)

Featuring Hip Hop Fundamentals (HHF), with the Kimmel Cultural Campus high school aged musical theater ShowStoppers. Event is led by Kimmel Cultural Campus Education Program Coordinator and Dancer/Instructor/Co-Director HHF, Mark Wong.

Hip Hop Fundamentals

Hip Hop Fundamentals is an award-winning team of diverse professional Breakdancers dedicated to Hip Hop education.

We are the world's only Breakdance education company using arts integration to blend academic and social content with the world's most dynamic dance form. We honor the Black cultural roots of Hip Hop by upholding traditions and teaching diversity.

As certified teaching artists, seasoned performers, and battle-tested dancers, we are passionately driven to inspire audiences and participants of all ages. We are here to help you with at-home learning and virtual services. Can't stop, won't stop!

We've worked with schools, community sites, cultural/social organizations, museums, educational conferences and government agencies to bring our unique method of Breaking education to youth and adults.

Sunday, June 19, 2022 I (10:00 AM - 12:00 PM)

Featuring Flaco's Dance Factory (Marck Best)

Marck Best

Marck "Flaco" Best has been teaching popular forms of cultural social dance since 1997, with a particular focus on those rhythms that allow him to embrace his Cuban heritage. He is a tenured instructor with the Mt. Airy Learning Tree. After being trained by Monsieur Pierre Dulaine in his method, Flaco became one of the original teaching artists for Dancing Classrooms Philly, sister to the program in New York City used in the film Mad Hot Ballroom. Maestro Flaco continues to teach, perform, and choreograph, while conducting residencies in our schools to help ensure that future generations of dancers get the exposure, inspiration, and examples they need to empower them to make the choice to become professional artists.

