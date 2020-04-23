Kimmel Center Cultural Campus Creates THE SHOW MUST GO ON

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus, along with Resident Company support, has created "The Show Must Go On", an invitation to stay connected virtually. While staying inside and preventing the spread of COVID-19, followers can immerse themselves in performance highlights, artist interviews, educational learning opportunities, and more - all available online from the safe comfort of home. Followers can access this content via https://www.kimmelcenter.org/ The-Show-Must-Go-On and on social media @KimmelCenter.

"The Show Must Go On" features 100% FREE, artistic content for any age - including content from every Kimmel Center Cultural Campus Resident Company (The Philadelphia Orchestra, Pennsylvania Ballet, PHILADANCO, The Philly POPS, Curtis Institute of Music, The Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia, Opera Philadelphia, and Philadelphia Chamber Music Society).

The public is invited to make sure #ArtHappensAtHome by creating and sharing their own art - singing, dancing, playing an instrument, rapping, reciting poetry, etc. - on social media and tagging the Kimmel Center. Additional content includes art from Philadelphia-based talent, educational resources, Spotify work-from-home playlists and zoom backgrounds, archival footage, concerts, livestreams, takeovers, and much more. The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus has seen extremely high traffic and engagement across this content - an indicator that the public is hungry for virtual events and entertainment.

"COVID-19 may prevent us from gathering, yet it can't stop the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus from bringing diverse communities together for joyful experiences that illustrate the resiliency of the City of Brotherly Love. We are strengthened by artistic experiences that show us how we connect and intertwine. Now, more than ever, we need the arts," said Anne Ewers, President & CEO of the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. "During this difficult time, we are offering free tickets to togetherness - virtually! The artistic experiences featured in our online 'The Show Must Go On' hub are representative of the vast array of performances and events we host annually - jazz, opera, orchestra, dance, comedy and more. We may be in the midst of an intermission, yet we are still here with tickets to togetherness - because together is our favorite place to be."

For a wide range of "The Show Must Go On" content and to join in as #ArtHappensAtHome, the public is invited to connect with the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. Visit kimmelcenter.org to sign up and receive the weekly "Ovation" newsletter with updates, resources, and more.

"The Show Must Go On" digital hub includes:

· Kimmel Center Cultural Campus - As we all look for new ways to connect in this time of distance, we encourage people to share photos and videos of the ways they continue to engage with the arts while at home, using the hashtag #ArtHappensAtHome. Whatever their chosen artistic medium, we want people to spread the healing power of the arts through our community by sharing a little bit of joy on our social media newsfeeds.

Mondays - Power Playlists: Hear music shared by past Cultural Campus performers

Tuesdays - From The Archives

Wednesdays - Then and Now

Thursdays - Education Time

Fridays - Virtual Happy Hour: Get delicious recipes that salute Broadway

· The Philadelphia Orchestra - To maintain and enrich our vital connection to audiences at home and around the world, Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin and The Philadelphia Orchestra will offer new ways to engage virtually with the music and musicians of the Orchestra. Through three specific endeavors-WATCH, LISTEN, LEARN-the Virtual Philadelphia Orchestra will fulfill its ongoing commitment to bring music, in video and audio forms, as well as interactive education and enrichment, to you. More info at www.philorch.org/virtual.

· Opera Philadelphia - Watch Grant Loehnig, head of music staff and pianist, and baritone Marcus DeLoach (Cold Mountain, Breaking the Waves), perform a living room recital on Philly Live Weekends from NBC10 and Visit Philadelphia.

For more social distancing-approved opera, check out Opera Philadelphia's "Opera on the Couch" playlist, updated each week with clips from past performances.

Hear the full audio stream of the world premiere of Missy Mazzoli and Royce Vavrek's Breaking the Waves here.

· Pennsylvania Ballet - Join Pennsylvania Ballet at 1 p.m. on Instagram Live each weekday to take part in ballet classes taught by both Artistic Director Angel Corella and different company members each day. Follow along on social media and visit Pennsylvania Ballet's "Stay At Home" YouTube playlist for performance clips, interviews, fitness tips, and other fun videos.

· Philadelphia Chamber Music Society - At the Chamber Music Society, we're curating a selection of videos and live-streaming opportunities to help connect you with the music we all love and the performances we are missing. We hope that enjoying great music virtually can provide a temporary balm for us all at this time. Follow us also for updates from our Artistic Director (every Sunday morning) and information on our 2020-21 artists and events.

· Curtis Institute of Music - In addition to regular Student Recital Series broadcasts on Friday nights at 8 p.m. EDT, Curtis is excited to launch a new weekday series of videos from its extensive collection, starting Monday, March 30-Curtis Is Here. Curated around a weekly theme, videos of favorite and rarely seen Curtis performances will be posted on weekdays at noon here, accompanied by welcoming commentary from members of the Curtis community.

· PHILADANCO - Stay up-to-date with Philadanco! Get a closer look at our wonderful artistic team, company #DancoDolls, #DancoMen, and staff! Join us here to learn more info about upcoming events, artist spotlights, Q&A and everything else we're currently dreaming up for our audiences digitally!

· The Philly POPS - The Philly POPS performances from seasons past is filled with award-winning music, singers, and songwriters. Take a walk through some of our favorite moments with POPS @ Home. Check back often here as we'll continue to share footage from our archives and more!

· The Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia - Enjoy a selection of at-home performances, musical jokes, and maybe even some cats on our social media channels. Follow us for information on next season's performances, a look back at past concerts and eras, and updates about our current 19-20 season!





