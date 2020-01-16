Karen Slack Will Perform Nansi Carroll Premiere With The Daedalus Quartet

Acclaimed soprano Karen Slack will sing "On My Journey Now: Five Spirituals", a world premiere by composer Nansi Carroll. The work is to be featured in a concert by The Daedalus Quartet in the Harold Pince Theater at Annenberg Center at 7:30pm on Saturday, January 25th. The Daedalus Quartet is The University of Pennsylvania's quartet-in-residence, and the performance will be is co-presented with the University of Pennsylvania's Department of Music.

The evening of music will explore migration through music, illustrating how centuries of cultural cross-pollination has enriched our artistic and spiritual life. The quartet's statement about the program states, "Music truly has no borders, unifying through the universality of the human experience." In this performance, the quartet will perform works that exhibit the richness and complexity of this cultural convergence. In addition to Slack's rendition of Carroll's world premiere, the program will include pieces by Sofia Gubaidulina, Osvaldo Golijov, Tan Dun, with Min Xiao-Fen on the Chinese pipa.

Highly regarded for her "extraordinary vocal agility and a powerful instrument with a wide range of colors," Philadelphia native and Curtis Institute alumnus Karen Slack is well known to her hometown audience. In the past year she premiered Healing Tones by Hannibal Lokumbe with The Philadelphia Orchestra, and she co-starred in a recital presented as part of Opera Philadelphia's O Festival in a performance that Parterre acclaimed as the highlight of the season. In February, she returns to The Metropolitan Opera to perform Serena in Gershwin's Porgy and Bess.

Full information for the Annenberg Center performance are available at https://annenbergcenter.org/event/daedalus-quartet-797





