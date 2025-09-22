Inis Nua Theatre Company to Kick Off 2025-26 Pop-Up Play in a Pub at Fergie's Pub

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grab a pint, tuck into a pie, and hold onto your seats: Inis Nua Theatre Company will kick off its 2025-26 Pop-Up Play in a Pub series with Why I Stuck a Flare Up My Arse for England, written by Alex Hill, starring Adam Howard, and directed by Charlotte Northeast. The production runs October 8-26, 2025, upstairs at Fergie's Pub.

"Inis Nua loves bringing Philadelphians the most exciting new stories from across the pond, and Why I Stuck a Flare Up My Arse for England is exactly that-bold, funny, and a little outrageous," said Artistic Director Kathryn McMillian. "But beneath the wild title is a deeply human story about friendship, identity, and the high costs of trying to belong. Plus, what better place to experience it than over a pint at Fergie's?"

It's all there in the title: while celebrating England's victory in the Euro Cup semifinals at Wembley Stadium, diehard fan Billy goes viral for an unforgettable stunt-sticking a flare where it absolutely doesn't belong. What starts as a wild night of fandom spirals into questions of loyalty, masculinity, and belonging, as Billy and his mate Adam fall in with a rowdier crowd where the competition off the pitch is even more brutal than the match itself.

A smash hit at the Edinburgh Fringe and on international stages, Why I Stuck a Flare Up My Arse for England has been praised as a "funny, raw and honest look at identity, loyalty and belonging" (Edinburgh Fringe). This bruised yet tender solo performance takes audiences on a riotous, heartfelt journey through the highs and humiliations of football fandom.

The creative team features Liv Hershey as Costume Designer and Stage Manager, Sarah Goldstein as Sound Designer, Meghan Winch as Dramaturg, and Melanie Julian as Dialect Coach.

As part of Inis Nua's celebrated Pop-Up Play in a Pub series, each ticket includes a savory pie and a pint of beer or glass of wine, making this production a complete night out-storytelling, supper, and spirits, all in one.