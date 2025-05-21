Inis Nua Theatre Company and Tiny Dynamite to Present Philadelphia Premiere of SQUARE GO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Inis Nua Theatre Company and Tiny Dynamite have joined forces to present the Philadelphia premiere of Square Go, a high-energy, coming-of-age comedy by Scottish playwrights Kieran Hurley and Gary McNair. This limited-run co-production will be staged June 4-22, 2025 at The Louis Bluver Theatre at The Drake.

This is the second collaboration between Inis Nua Theatre Company and Tiny Dynamite, after a triumphant presentation of Big Telly's Granny Jackson's Dead, which won Best Production at the Origin 1st Irish Festival this year.

Directed by KC MacMillan, Artistic Director of both Inis Nua and Tiny Dynamite, Square Go brings its unique blend of heart, humor, and adrenaline to Philadelphia following sold-out, smash-hit runs at the Edinburgh Fringe and around the world. Starring local talents Owen Corey and Tyler Elliott, this fast-paced tale explores masculinity, friendship, and the invisible battles boys fight every day.

"What I love most about Square Go is how it captures the raw chaos of being a teenager with both humor and heart," said MacMillan. "It's wildly funny and ridiculously physical, but underneath all the energy is a real story about the pressure to 'man up'-and what it costs us."

Being a smart arse in class has put daydreamer Max in the crosshairs of the school bully-he's been challenged to his first "square go," or after-school fight. But while hiding out in the school bathrooms with his best mate, Stevie, it's his own demons he must wrestle with first. This high-octane coming of age comedy builds to an emotional conclusion about masculinity, friendship, and fathers and sons.

In the vein of Inis Nua's "Pop-Up Play in a Pub" and Tiny Dynamite's "A Play, A Pie, and A Pint" tradition, each ticket includes a savory pie and a drink. In a creative nod to sustainability, the production will repurpose parts of the bar set from Inis Nua's previous show, The Playboy of the Western World.

