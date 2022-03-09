HOLD THESE TRUTHS Comes Back To People's Light in April

People's Light presents Hold These Truths, a solo play inspired by the true story of Gordon Hirabayashi, bringing back the entire team of the 2020 production that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a young University of Washington student and practicing Quaker, Hirabayashi struggled to reconcile his love for the U.S. Constitution with the government's 1942 orders resulting in the forced removal and internment of over 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry on the West Coast. Marked by hope, humor, and an irrepressible zest for life, Hirabayashi's journey of resistance ultimately leads to the famous Supreme Court case Hirabayashi v. United States-a legacy that continues to resonate today.

Tickets start at $45, including fees. To purchase, call 610.644.3500 or visit peopleslight.org. People's Light is located at 39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, PA 19355.

This February marks 80 years since President Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066 authorizing the mass incarceration of people of Japanese descent. While many vehemently protested the order, Hirabayashi's resistance was one of only three cases taken to the Supreme Court, establishing his place in American civil rights history. After a career in academics with multiple degrees in sociology, Dr. Hirabayashi spent his retirement years active on behalf of human rights. He was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Barack Obama in 2012.

"I wanted to bring Hold These Truths to People's Light for almost a decade," says Producing Director Zak Berkman. "My former company, Epic Theatre Ensemble, developed and produced the Off-Broadway premiere of Jeanne Sakata's play, which has now toured all over the United States. It was devastating to mount a production that then never saw a live audience because of the pandemic, but we're thrilled to bring together the same team of artists from the 2020 production to tell Gordon's story at a time when his Quaker principles and enduring faith in our Constitution's true values are more relevant than ever."

Hold These Truths first premiered in 2007 at East West Players, the nation's premier Asian American theatre, under the title Dawn's Light: The Journey of Gordon Hirabayashi. Since then, Hold These Truths has been produced over twenty times throughout the United States and Canada. It's been hailed as "gripping" (The New York Times), "surprisingly humorous and openhearted" (The Seattle Times), "mesmerizing and multidimensional" (Triangle Arts and Entertainment), and "a rallying cry for our times" (San Francisco Chronicle). People's Light presented a one-night-only staged reading of the play as part of their 2014 Community Matters series. Though the 2020 production of Hold These Truths did not have an in-person audience, it was digitally captured and streamed online for a limited run and broadcast by WHYY. Performances for school groups will also be making their return to People's Light, giving local schools the opportunity to bring their students to the theatre for the first time since 2020.

Steven Eng returns to People's Light as Gordon Hirabayashi (and 37 other characters!). Director Desdemona Chiang also returns to People's Light, joined by the same team of designers: Se Hyun Oh as set designer, Dawn Chiang (A Christmas Carol) on lighting, Hidenori Nakajo as sound designer, and frequent guest artist Katie Yamaguchi serves as costume designer. Alix Rosenfeld (The Diary of Anne Frank, Shakespeare in Love) serves as production dramaturg, assisted by Liana Irvine (People's Light debut). Matthew Luppino stage manages.

Jeanne Sakata's Hold These Truths has won accolades in over twenty productions across the country, most recently at the Barrington Stage Company, Arena Stage, San Diego Repertory, the Guthrie Theatre, Pasadena Playhouse, Portland Center Stage, and ACT Seattle (Drama Desk nomination, Outstanding Solo Performance; Theatre Bay Awards, Outstanding Lead Performance, Direction and Production). Currently writing a new play commissioned by LA TheatreWorks, Jeanne has also enjoyed recent recurring/guest star TV and film roles in the internationally acclaimed indie film Advantageous, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, NCIS Los Angeles, Big Hero 6, and Dr. Ken. She has twice performed at People's Light in Romeo and Juliet: A Requiem and A Single Shard, as well as at such theaters as the Vineyard Theatre, McCarter Theatre Center, Kennedy Center, Public Theatre, Mark Taper Forum, ACT in San Francisco, La Jolla Playhouse, Berkeley Rep and East West Players (Theatre LA Ovation Award, Outstanding Lead Actress, Red by Chay Yew). Websites: jeannesakata.com, holdthesetruths.info

Theatre Includes: Snow White, The Journal of Ben Uchida (Seattle Children's Theatre); White Pearl (Studio Theatre); Vietgone (Alley Theatre); M Butterfly (South Coast Repertory); The Great Leap (Guthrie Theater); Caught (Intiman Theatre); The Winter's Tale (Oregon Shakespeare Festival); Pride and Prejudice (Pittsburgh Public Theater); King of the Yees (ACT Theatre, Baltimore Center Stage); As You Like It (California Shakespeare Theater); Constellations (Seattle Rep); The Crucible (PlayMakers Repertory Company), and Smart People (Long Wharf Theatre), among others. Upcoming: Macbeth (Seattle Shakespeare Company), Eastbound (Adirondack Theatre Festival), The Winter's Tale (Seattle Repertory Theatre Public Works) and Shrek the Musical (5th Avenue Theatre). Awards: Princess Grace Award, the Vilcek Prize for Creative Promise, Gregory Award for Outstanding Direction, SDC Sir John Gielgud Fellowship, and Drama League Fellowship. Co-founder, Azeotrope. Adjunct faculty, Cornish College of the Arts. Training: BA, UC Berkeley. MFA Directing, University of Washington. Website: www.desdemonachiang.com

Theatre Includes: The King and I (London West End), Pacific Overtures (Classic Stage Company, 2018 Lucille Lortel nomination), New York Philharmonic, Ensemble Studio Theatre, ShakespeareNYC, Prospect Theater Company, A.C.T., 5th Avenue Theatre, Pasadena Playhouse, Paper Mill Playhouse, Alliance Theatre, Cincinnati Playhouse, TUTS, Dallas Theater Center, Ordway Center, North Shore Music Theater, and many more, as well as in Germany, Austria, and Cambodia. Film/Television Includes: Shanghai, Premium Rush, Blue Bloods. He is a co-founder of the nonprofit National Asian Artists Project in NYC as well as a freelance director. He is currently on the faculties of New York University, Columbia University, Atlantic Theater Company and HB Studio. Training: MFA George Washington University, BFA Southern Methodist University. Website: www.StevenEng.us

HEALTH AND SAFETY

Masks are required indoors for everyone who visits People's Light, regardless of vaccination status. Ticket holders must show proof of full vaccination or a timestamped negative COVID test, along with a valid photo ID, for entry into the theatre. To be considered fully vaccinated, your performance date must be at least 14 days after your second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or at least 14 days after a single-dose vaccine. Unvaccinated audience members must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time. Home tests will be accepted. For more information on policies at People's Light, including new seating arrangements, audience capacity, and artist and staff safety, visit the Health and Safety page. Recommended protocols may shift with evolving local and national guidelines, so please continue to check this page for the most up-to-date information when planning your visit to People's Light.

People's Light will be offering socially distanced performances of Hold These Truths, limited to 50% capacity, on the following dates: April 12th, April 15th, April 22nd, April 24th (Relaxed Performance), and April 29th. The Relaxed Performance on 4/24 is at 2pm; all other socially distanced performances are at 7:30pm.

TICKET INFORMATION

Hold These Truths previews Wednesday, April 6; Thursday, April 7; Friday, April 8 at 7:30pm; and Saturday, April 9 at 8pm. The play opens Sunday, April 10 at 2pm and runs through Sunday, May 1. Standard tickets start at $45, including fees. People's Light also offers a range of ticket discounts, like a 50%-off Access Night on Tuesday, April 26th at 7:30pm, and 25% off for educators and military. Learn more about available ticket discounts here.

Special rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For more information, or to purchase group tickets, call Kelly Benedict at 610.647.1900, x111, or email benedict@peopleslight.org .

Hold These Truths is recommended for ages 10+ due to mature themes.

People's Light will share this production with area schools during 10am Student Matinee performances (April 13, 19, 20, 21, 27 and 28) as well as streaming options during the month of April. Educators receive a Production Guide filled with resources and discussion prompts to accompany the play, and interactive pre- and post-performance opportunities with staff and artists. Limited subsidized streaming access, tickets and transportation are available to provide free or reduced cost access for student groups as needed.

3, 4, and 5-Play subscription packages are still available for the 2021/2022 Season at People's Light. Productions include Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical (March 9 - April 3); Hold These Truths (April 6 - May 1); Bayard Rustin Inside Ashland (May 18 - June 12); The Vinegar Tree (June 29 - July 24); and Grand Horizons (August 3 - 28).

To order single tickets or subscriptions, visit peopleslight.org or call the Box Office at 610.644.3500.

