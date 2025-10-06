Eugenia Forteza to Star In SONIDOS LATINOS at Teatro Esparanza

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Critically acclaimed opera singer Eugenia Forteza will perform in the concert "SONIDOS LATINOS" (Latin Sounds) at Teatro Esperanza on Friday, October 10, 2025, at 7:00 PM. Timed to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month, this special event features Forteza alongside Brazilian pianist Gabriel Rebolla. Marcelle McGuirk, a Puerto Rican American soprano singer phrased for her "clear, beautiful voice", is the leading singer on this special event.

The program itself is a powerful celebration of the rich, classical vocal traditions of Latin America and the Caribbean. Audiences will experience a diverse repertoire of classical songs, exploring rarely performed gems from Puerto Rico, Argentina, Brazil, Cuba, and Mexico, offering a captivating journey through the region's poetic and musical heritage.

The evening is anchored by the powerful presence of Forteza, a multidisciplinary artist known for her captivating stage presence and vocal power.

Eugenia Forteza: An International Voice

Eugenia Forteza, an Argentine-French opera singer, actor, and producer, brings her internationally recognized talent to the Esperanza stage. Known for her "vibrant performances, supported by her powerful voice" and "exquisite phrasing" (as cited by Voce di Meche), Forteza recently made her Carnegie Hall debut and has performed the title role in the Singapore premiere of Britten's The Rape of Lucretia. Forteza's deep connection to her multicultural background-having grown up in Buenos Aires-makes her a vital voice in this celebration of "Música Clásica y Popular de Latinoamérica" (Classical and Folk music from Latin America).

Event Details:

What: SONIDOS LATINOS Concert

Who: Marcelle McGuirk (Opera Singer), Eugenia Forteza (Opera Singer) and Gabriel Rebolla (Pianist)

Where: TEATRO ESPERANZA

When: Friday, October 10, 2025, 7:00 PM

Tickets: $15 General Admission. Free admission for Students and Seniors (60+).