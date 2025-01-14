Elements Music & Arts Festival Unveils Phase One Lineup For 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Elements Music & Arts Festival, the Northeast's premier immersive electronic music experience, has revealed the phase one lineup for its 2025 edition returning to Long Pond, Pennsylvania from August 8-10. More than just a festival, Elements is a boundless arena of creativity, connection, and adventure - where music, art, camping, and community seamlessly merge. Designed to spark curiosity and inspire wonder, the festival offers a unique haven for exploration and self-expression, uniting kindred spirits in a vibrant celebration of freedom and imagination.

Set against the backdrop of its enchanting, art-filled forest, attendees can look forward to the signature blend of top tier electronic talent that Elements Festival is known for, offering a diverse range of sounds and experiences suited to every taste.

Featuring some of the most noteworthy names in dance music, headliners for the 2025 edition include celebrated chart-topping superstar Illenium, world renowned electronic musician deadmau5, electronic visionary Rezz, Deadbeats label heads Zeds Dead, high priestess of hard techno Sara Landry, and energetic performance duo Sofi Tukker (DJ Set).

The stacked billing expands with the darker sonics of forward thinking producer Liquid Stranger, the return of legendary house act Claude VonStroke, trip-hop pioneer Tipper, UK drum & bass flag bearers Chase & Status, and the larger than life DJ Diesel aka Shaquille O'Neal.

House and techno enthusiasts can look forward to performances from in demand collaborator Wax Motif, Dutch sensation Mau P, techno powerhouse Eli Brown, esteemed house production duo SIDEPIECE, piano-house icon LP Giobbi, techno new school selector Layton Giordani, and fast riser Max Styler.

Hard hitting sonics will also prevail with acts like rock-influenced dance pioneers Sullivan King B2B Kayzo, meteoric electronic acts Levity and Tape B who will play individual sets in addition to a B2B, drum & bass producer Reaper, and rising Toronto bass DJ and producer Canabliss among the phase one slate.

"We're thrilled to bring you our most diverse lineup yet - featuring top current acts, emerging talent, throwback classics, and fresh genres for curious explorers. With "Flavors" across four main stages and smaller experiences, we encourage wandering to discover something new. A big thank you for all the awesome ideas we got from our DJ survey participants - you're partners in shaping the future of Elements Festival!", says Elements Co-Founder Timothy Monkiewicz.

Elements Festival's four main stages embody the natural forces it celebrates. The Fire stage crackles with high-energy performances for thrill seekers, while Earth transforms into a surreal dreamscape of glowing trees, cosmic mushrooms, and floating jellyfish. Air serves as a hidden sanctuary of sound nestled deep within the woods, while Water becomes a sunlit playground with acrobats, playful characters, and festivalgoers are encouraged to embrace swimwear and dive into an immersive 360° stage experience.

Elements has evolved into a standout multi-day camping festival, thriving at its location of Long Pond set in the woodlands near the racetrack featuring an on-site solar farm to drive sustainability initiatives. Fans can explore art cars reminiscent of Burning Man and rows of guest-created theme camps known as Vibe Villages amidst the grounds, large-scale art installations, interactive performances, and 3D video projection mapping, alongside a Health & Wellness lineup offering yoga, sound baths, aromatherapy, dance, comedy, and multidisciplinary workshops.

Elements Co-Founder Brett Herman adds, "At Elements you're living on a different planet for 3-4 days. There's so much to experience beyond the music, there's always something happening in the Bizarre, Fun Factory, Plaza, Wellnest, and countless other places in the festival grounds... Just moving from place to place you're guaranteed to strike sparks, start a side quest, and find like-minded vibes."

One of the most unique things about Elements is its participatory culture. From fans hosting interactive camps in the Vibe Villages, to curating pop-up performances along the paths and creating surprise happenings in the woods, the festival invites, embraces, and supports its festival family that aspire to BE the Elements.

Another cornerstone of Elements' community spirit is the Art of Change program, designed to uplift marginalized voices. In 2024, the program focused on environmental change. Applications for the 2025 Art of Change program will open closer to the event, while submissions for Vibe Villages, artists, and performers are now live.

Tier Three GA and VIP passes are available through the official Elements Festival website as well as an all-new option for 2025, dubbed the "Entourage Pass", which grants backstage access & more. Attendees can choose from diverse accommodations, including car camping, glamping, nearby hotels, and ready-to-go RVs or tents. Shuttle passes, providing transport from major Northeast cities, are also on offer for those preferring not to drive.

Elements Festival 2025 Phase One Lineup (ABC by Tier)

deadmau5

Illenium

Mau P

Rezz

Sara Landry

Sofi Tukker (DJ Set)

Tipper

Zeds Dead

Chase & Status

Claude VonStroke (The Return)

DJ Diesel aka Shaq

Eli Brown

Liquid Stranger

Sullivan King B2B Kayzo

Tape B

Tape B B2B Levity

Wooli

ALLEYCVT

Boogie T

BUNT.

Layton Giordani

Levity

LP Giobbi

Max Styler

Papadosio

SIDEPIECE

Sunsquabi

Wax Motif

AHEE

Boogie T.Rio

Canabliss

Crumb Pit

Cyclops

Eater

Golden Pony

The Illustrious Blacks

Layz

LondonBridge

Maddy O'Neal

MADGRRL

Max Low

Moon Hooch

Reaper

Sneezy

Splintered Sunlight

The Sponges

Vincent Antone

Baby Kush

Earth Signs

HVNLEE B2B Luna Mar

Koopmusic

Narashima

Papyon

