December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Philadelphia Awards!

Article Pixel Dec. 2, 2019  
Voting is now underway for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Philadelphia:

Best Actor in a Musical
Elliott Styles - LEGALLY BLONDE - Walnut Street Theatre 8%
 William Gibson - ANNIE - DCP Theatre 6%
 Danny Murphy - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Footlighters Theater 6%

Best Actor in a Play
Anthony Marsala - THE CRUCIBLE - SALT Performing Arts 8%
 Austin Nedrow - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Walnut Street Theatre 7%
 Todd Rizzuto - NOISES OFF - Civic Theatre of Allentown 5%

Best Actress in a Musical
Katie Smith - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre 10%
 Kathryn Brunner - LEGALLY BLONDE - Walnut Street Theatre 9%
 Deanna Badik - MAMMA MIA - The Shawnee Playhouse 9%

Best Actress in a Play
Lorenza Bernasconi - GOOD CUBAN GIRLS - TEATRO DEL SOL 18%
 Emma Apple - THE CRUCIBLE - SALT Performing Arts 8%
 Christine Furey - LEADING LADIES - Forge Theatre 7%

Best Choreography
Brandon Hanks - MAMMA MIA - The Shawnee Playhouse 11%
 Richard Stafford - LEGALLY BLONDE - Walnut Street Theatre 8%
 Rebecca Kelley - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre 7%

Best Costume Design
Elisabeth Majewski - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre 13%
 Kurt Alger - LEGALLY BLONDE - Walnut Street Theatre 10%
 Emily-Grace Murray - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Footlighters Theater 8%

Best Director/Musical
Brandon Hanks - MAMMA MIA - The Shawnee Playhouse 9%
 Sam Frenkel - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre 8%
 Richard Stafford - LEGALLY BLONDE - Walnut Street Theatre 8%

Best Director/Play
Jose Aviles - GOOD CUBAN GIRLS - TEATRO DEL SOL 12%
 Bill Van Horn - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Walnut Street Theatre 9%
 Will Morris - NOISES OFF - Civic Theatre of Allentown 8%

Best Ensemble/Musical
THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre 11%
 LEGALLY BLONDE - Walnut Street Theatre 10%
 ANNIE - DCP Theatre 7%

Best Ensemble/Play
THE CRUCIBLE - SALT Performing Arts 16%
 THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Walnut Street Theatre 12%
 SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - DCP Theatre 9%

Best Lighting Design
RJ Craig - BIG FISH - Firebird Theatre 12%
 Will Morris - BILLY ELLIOT - Civic Theatre of Allentown 10%
 Rob Merow - THE CRUCIBLE - SALT Performing Arts 10%

Best Music Direction
Sam Frenkel - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre 9%
 John Daniels - LEGALLY BLONDE - Walnut Street Theatre 9%
 Rob Long - MAMMA MIA - The Shawnee Playhouse 9%

Best Musical
LEGALLY BLONDE - Walnut Street Theatre 11%
 THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre 11%
 WEST SIDE STORY - Narberth Community Theatre 7%

Best New Work
GOOD CUBAN GIRLS - TEATRO DEL SOL 25%
 THE SNOW QUEEN - THE MEDIA THEATRE 22%
 YOUTH - Villanova Theatre 12%

Best Play
THE CRUCIBLE - SALT Performing Arts 14%
 THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Walnut Street Theatre 11%
 ANNIE - DCP Theatre 8%

Best Production by a Local Theater (Non-Equity)
Brandon Hanks - MAMMA MIA - The Shawnee Playhouse 19%
 John Cochrane Jr - WEST SIDE STORY - Narberth Community Theatre 14%
 Brenda Capwell - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre 12%

Best Set Design
John Cross - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre 11%
 Robbie Merow - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - SALT Performing Arts 8%
 Chris Clark - BIG FISH - Firebird Theatre 7%

Best Sound Design
Ryan Kadwill - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre 15%
 Karen Cook - MAMMA MIA - Players Club of Swarthmore 14%
 Christopher Colucci - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Walnut Street Theatre 10%

Best Special Event
LEMON-AID - DCP Theatre 19%
 12 ANGRY MEN PERFORMED BY 12 IMPASSIONED WOMEN - Forge 17%
 THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Bravo Theatre Company 15%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Colin Mash - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre 10%
 David Arzberger - MAMMA MIA - The Shawnee Playhouse 10%
 Tell Williams IV - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Steel River Playhouse 5%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Jeff Hunsicker - THE CRUCIBLE - SALT Performing Arts 11%
 Ben Dibble - COMEDY OF TENORS - Walnut Street Theatre 11%
 Tyler Macready - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Steel River Playhouse 9%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Mara Cohen - MAMMA MIA - The Shawnee Playhouse 8%
 Sarah Folsom-Kovarik - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre 7%
 Lydia Orme - BIG FISH - Firebird Theatre 5%

Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Yajaira Paredes - GOOD CUBAN GIRLS - TEATRO DEL SOL 18%
 Taylor Morgan - THE CRUCIBLE - SALT Performing Arts 13%
 Tina Lynch - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Villanova Theatre 9%

