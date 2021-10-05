DRAG RACE Stars BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon Announce New Holiday Tour

Global drag icons and RuPaul's Drag Race stars, BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon are taking the stage once again in a post-apocalypse-mas extravaganza certain to make this yuletide gayer than ever!

That's right... After a year of doom, gloom, and zoom, the Queens of Christmas have risen from the rubble to unearth your favorite holiday tradition with a 26-city tour of The Return of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, LIVE! (Produced by BenDeLaCreme Presents) across the U.S., U.K. and Canada from November 13 - December 30, 2021. This run marks the biggest tour for Jinkx & DeLa's holiday show since its wildly successful inception, as they return with their signature whip-smart comedy, brand new songs, and a few perennial favorites.

In exclusive statements to Entertainment Weekly, BenDeLaCreme said, "After a year in captivity Jinkx and I are bustin' at the seams and rarin' to go! Waiting for Santa is NOTHING compared to the excitement I feel to be back in theaters, sharing the holidays with the chosen family we've collected around the globe!" Jinkx Monsoon added, "I'm thrilled to be back on tour with my sister DeLa, celebrating the holidays the way I was meant to: boozed up, bawdy, and on display."

For the past three years, Jinkx and DeLa have owned the holiday season with their critically-acclaimed sold-out holiday tours (To Jesus, Thanks for Everything in 2018 and All I Want for Christmas Is Attention in 2019). In 2020, BenDeLaCreme produced her first-ever film under BenDeLaCreme Presents with The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special (Hulu / PVOD), a 60-minute variety special made for the screen. The special debuted to critical acclaim and solidified itself as a global queer holiday must-watch for years to come.

The Return of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, LIVE! is produced and directed by BenDeLaCreme, co-written and co-created by BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon, and associate produced by Kevin Heard.

More information on tickets can be found here.

The Return of the Jinx and DeLa Holiday Show, LIVE! Tour Dates

November 13 - Liverpool, UK (Playhouse Theatre)

November 15 - Edinburgh, UK (Queens Hall)

November 16 - Glasgow, UK (Platform)

November 19 - London, UK (Troxy)

November 20 - Manchester, UK (Palace Theatre)

November 21 - Brighton, UK (Theatre Royal)

November 22 - Newcastle, UK (Tyne Theatre & Opera House)

November 23 - Birmingham, UK (Town Hall)

November 26 - Montreal, QC (Rialto Theatre)

November 27 - Toronto, ON (Queen Elizabeth Theatre)

November 30 - Portland, ME (State Theatre)

December 1 - Boston, MA (The Wilbur)

December 3 - New York, NY (The Town Hall)

December 4 - New York, NY (The Town Hall)

December 5 - Washington, DC (Lincoln Theatre)

December 6 - Philadelphia, PA (Keswick Theatre, Glenside)

December 8 - St. Paul, MN (The Fitzgerald)

December 9 - Chicago, IL (Thalia Hall)

December 10 - Detroit, MI (The Majestic Theatre)

December 12 - Austin, TX (Paramount Theatre)

December 14 - Denver, CO (Paramount Theatre)

December 16 - Phoenix, AZ (The Van Buren)

December 18 - Los Angeles, CA (The Theatre at Ace Hotel)

December 19 - San Francisco, CA (The Palace of Fine Arts Theatre)

December 21 - Seattle, WA (The Neptune)

December 22 - Seattle, WA (The Neptune)

December 23 - Seattle, WA (The Neptune)

December 24 - Seattle, WA (The Neptune)

December 26 - Seattle, WA (The Neptune)

December 28 - Vancouver, BC (Vogue Theatre)

December 30 - Portland, OR (The Newmark)