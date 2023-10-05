Crossroads Comedy Theater to Present Halloween Fun at the Philly Art Museum & More This October

Crossroads Comedy Theater, home to some of Philadelphia's best comedy shows, classes, and podcasts, is following up their successful Philly Fringe Festival Comedy hub with a run of Halloween themed shows and celebrating ten years of the amazing sketch comedy duo, The Incredible Shrinking Matt & Jacquie.

On Friday, October 27th Crossroads will be performing once again Philadelphia Museum of Art. This show will feature museum staff spinning yarns of ghostly goings on and the talented performers will use what they heard to create comedy for museum patrons. This is part of a years-long run of such shows at the Art Museum and is sure to delight people of all ages.

Not Yet Rated, the yearly run of improvised horror comedy performances, is back! This show that uses audience suggestions and horror tropes to create an original "movie" before your eyes is sure to put some fun and fright into your Halloweekend.

Also part of the run is the 10th Anniversary of the Incredible Shrinking Matt & Jacquie. "We could not be more excited to have the Incredible Shrinking Matt & Jacquie join our October run" says Mike Marbach, Founder of Crossroads Comedy Theater. "They are two of the best performers - not just comedians - but performers in the city. When their powers combine to create sketch comedy there is no stopping the laughs. Whether you are new to them or long time fans - you don't want to miss this show."

Rounding out the run of shows are Gasp! An Improvised Murder Mystery, The Sideshow Halloween Special with all manner of spooky comedy, Borrowed Time with Das Team, and the always fun and educational Study Hall. This installment is Study Hall-oween: Comedy Inspired By Spooky lectures featuring labor & delivery nurse Cynthia Heffron and Dr. Timaree Schmit, an educator, freelance writer and consultant in Human Sexuality.

Whether you prefer your laughs on stage or in a gallery, more adult or more family friendly, with some frights or without - Crossroads has you covered.

STUDY HALL AT THE PHILADELPHIA MUSEUM OF ART

10/27 @ 7PM | PHILADELPHIA MUSEUM OF ART | GALLERY 347

Come here the Art Museum staff spin spooky yarns of eerie encounters at the museum. Then see the stories used to inspire hilarious improvised scenes by cast of performers from Crossroads Comedy Theater's Study Hall show.

NOT YET RATED: AN IMPROVISED HORROR COMEDY

10/26 - 10/28 | 8:30PM | $18 | PLAYS & PLAYERS THEATRE

Do you like scary movies? Then you will love Not Yet Rated: An Improvised Horror Comedy! Using your favorite horror movie tropes and an audience suggestion, the cast creates a completely new movie just for you! Monsters, haunted houses, demonic possession, psychological thrillers, slashers... it's all on the table in a show never seen before and - like many of the characters - never to be seen again! No Script. No Props. No Escape.

THE INCREDIBLE SHRINKING MATT & JACQUIE 10TH ANNIVERSARY

10/27 @ 7:00PM AND 10PM | $18 | PLAYS & PLAYERS THEATRE

The Incredible Shrinking Matt & Jacquie (Matthew Schmid & Jacquie Baker) are celebrating ten years! This duo has been creating original sketch comedy shows featuring hilarious performances that both makes audiences laugh and shows off the range of talents these two have to offer. Now they come together for one night only to celebrate a decade of comedy together at Crossroads. Do not miss this show!

STUDY HALL-OWEEN: COMEDY INSPIRED BY SPOOKY LECTURES

10/28 @ 7:00PM | $18 | PLAYS & PLAYERS THEATRE

Get into the Halloween spirit with this special, Halloween edition of Study Hall! This night will feature lectures focused on the creepy, the crawly, and all things that go bump in the night. This long-running comedy show mixes real lectures with improv comedy to create a show that is both entertaining and educational. Lectures inspire the scenes that the amazing cast create right before your eyes.

THE SIDESHOW HALLOWEEN SPECIAL

10/25 @ 8:30PM | $12 | PLAYS & PLAYERS THEATRE

Step right up! If you dare! See the spooky wonders that Philly comedy has to offer in the Sideshow Halloween Special! This Halloween themed comedy variety showcase has it all. You might see improv! You might see sketch! You might see dancing! You might see any number of fun, weird, creepy, crawly, or interesting things that don't fit neatly into any one category! All in the same block for one low price.

GASP! AN IMPROVISED MURDER MYSTERY

10/26 @ 7:00PM | $12 | PLAYS & PLAYERS THEATRE

Gasp! A Murder Mystery Monoscene is a fully improvised whodunnit! Similar to games like Among Us and Werewolf, the performers will only know their own fats at the beginning of the performance and reveal them throughout the show. Features an opening act TBA.

BORROWED TIME FEATURING DAS TEAM

10/25 @ 7:00PM | $12 | PLAYS & PLAYERS THEATRE

Borrowed Time is a comedy showcase featuring a mix of improv and stand-up. Each show features different comedy acts not produced by Crossroads, so it's a great chance to see some stuff you might not otherwise get to see. This block will feature two improv acts and a stand-up. Das Team weaves theater from nothing to a twisted end. Finding comedy in the everyday, this show highlights organic discovery and inspired action. No suggestion needed!

PLAYS & PLAYERS THEATRE SKINNER STUDIO

1714 Delancey Place

Philadelphia, PA 19103

10/25 - 10/29 | Showtimes and ticket prices vary

ABOUT CROSSROADS COMEDY THEATER

Crossroads Comedy Theater, currently pursuing non-profit status, is a roaming home for comedy shows, podcasts, and educational courses in improv, comedy writing, stand-up, and more. Our productions mix various forms of entertainment and feature performers from the Philly area and beyond. Crossroads has trained hundreds of Philadelphia area residents giving them skills that go beyond the stage and page and help them in their everyday life and work. While Crossroads awaits official 501(c)(3) status we are fiscally sponsored through Fractured Atlas and are now accepting tax-deductible donations here. Whether you want to get involved, learn a new skill, sit back and watch, kick back and listen, or give back by helping us support Philly artists - Crossroads has a way for you to do it!

PUBLIC HEALTH POLICIES

Crossroads no longer requires audience members or students to present proof of vaccination to attend our events, though we do encourage all attendees to be up to date on all vaccinations. Masks are optional for audience members and performers. These policies can be updated according to the guidelines of the CDC, the City of Philadelphia, or other public health experts.

