Charter Arts To Present Student-Choreographed DANCE SOUP Concert This November

Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts will present its annual “Dance Soup” concert on November 21–22, 2025, showcasing student-choreographed works developed under the direction of Rebecca Moyer and Jennifer Weaver.

The evening will feature a blend of senior solos and ensemble choreography across a range of styles, including modern, contemporary, jazz, and ballet. The concert will continue a long-standing tradition at the school, highlighting student perspectives through original choreography.

Weaver noted that “the program truly reflects the individuality of our dancers,” adding, “Audiences can look forward to a performance that's rich in variety—each piece tells a different story, yet together they create an exciting and cohesive evening of dance.”

The concert will serve as a capstone for students enrolled in the Creative Process for the dancer course. Students begin generating choreographic ideas over the summer before submitting proposals for faculty review in the fall. Throughout the semester, they audition peers, lead rehearsals, collaborate with mentors, and refine their work in preparation for live performance.

“This experience pushes students to take on multiple roles—artist, collaborator, and leader,” Moyer said. “They not only refine their technical and creative voices but also learn how to communicate vision and direction to others.”

Weaver added, “Throughout the process, we encourage constructive feedback and experimentation. It's exciting to see how students take risks, explore new movement vocabularies, and ultimately find their own choreographic identities.”

Explaining the concert’s title, Weaver said, “Like a great soup, this concert is made up of many ingredients—different styles, perspectives, and ideas—all coming together to create something warm, flavorful, and deeply satisfying for everyone involved.”

TICKETING

Evening performances will take place November 21 and 22 at 7 p.m., with a matinee on November 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets are priced at $8–$14 and are available at CharterArts.org.