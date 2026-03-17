ON GOLDEN POND To Be Presented At The Shawnee Playhouse

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The Shawnee Playhouse will present ON GOLDEN POND from April 11 through April 19, 2026, as part of its 48th season. Performances will take place in Shawnee on Delaware, Pennsylvania.

Directed by Michael Marano, the production will star Roy Wilbur as Norman Thayer, Jr. and Sarah McCarroll as Ethel Thayer. The cast will also include Mackenzie Maula as Chelsea Thayer Wayne, Brian Altomare as Bill Ray, Daniel Stone as Billy Ray, Jr., and Kelly Krieger as Charlie Martin.

The play follows Norman and Ethel Thayer as they return to their summer home on Golden Pond. Over the course of the summer, they are joined by their daughter, her fiancé, and his son, leading to a series of personal reflections and evolving relationships.

The production is produced by Charlie and Ginny Kirkwood, with executive direction by Midge McClosky. The creative team includes Michael Marano as director, Skipper DeBlasio as stage manager and sound designer, Midge McClosky as set designer, Chris Hnasko as lighting designer, and Kenneth Card as promotional photographer.

Performances are scheduled for April 11 and 18 at 7:00 p.m., April 12 and 19 at 3:00 p.m., and April 17 at 2:00 p.m.

Ticket Information

Tickets are priced at $22 for adults, $19 for seniors, and $15 for children 17 and under. “Meal and a Show” packages are available for $50 for adults, $45 for ages 13–17, and $30 for children ages 4–12.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Shawnee Playhouse website or call the box office at 570-421-5093.