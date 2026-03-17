Bucks County Playhouse Names BT McNicholl as Producing Artistic Director

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Bucks County Playhouse has appointed director, producer and arts leader BT McNicholl as the organization’s new Producing Artistic Director. McNicholl will assume his role as producing artistic director beginning June 22, 2026.

McNicholl joins Bucks County Playhouse following a decade as Producing Artistic Director of La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles County, where he led one of Southern California’s premier regional theaters through a period of significant artistic and financial growth. Under his leadership, La Mirada set new all-time records for revenue, attendance, and subscriptions, defying national post-pandemic trends while expanding programming, audiences, and artist opportunities.

“BCP has thrived under extraordinary creative leadership, and we are deeply grateful to Alex Fraser, Robyn Goodman and Josh Fiedler, our current producers, for their unwavering commitment to this historic institution. Their work has greatly strengthened the Playhouse and positioned us for what comes next,” says Gayle Goodman, President of the Bucks County Playhouse Board of Directors and Search Committee Co-Chair. “We have found our new Producing Artistic Director, BT McNicholl, whose experience, imagination, and respect for our legacy will guide us into an exciting new chapter. Together, these leaders—those who will complete remarkable tenures in June and one who will begin a promising one in June — ensure that the Playhouse continues to shine as one of Bucks County’s most cherished landmarks.”

About McNicholl

McNicholl, a theater veteran who has worked on 12 Broadway productions, including three Tony Award-winning hits, brings extensive experience as a director, producer, writer, and administrator working across Broadway, regional theater, international productions, and municipal arts institutions.

At La Mirada Theatre, McNicholl curated seasons that balanced Broadway-caliber productions with cultural presentations featuring artists including Jay Leno, Gladys Knight, Paul Anka, Margaret Cho and Clint Black. He also transformed underutilized theater spaces into new performance and hospitality venues, generating significant revenue while enhancing the patron experience.

Previously, McNicholl served as Producing Artistic Director of the Palace Theatre/Stamford Center for the Arts in Connecticut where he created new performing spaces and programming innovations.

As a director, McNicholl served on the creative team of a dozen Broadway shows including “Spamalot,” “Billy Elliot”, “Cabaret” as an associate to master directors Mike Nichols, Stephen Daldry, Sam Mendes, Jerry Zaks and James Lapine. He also worked with legendary writers such as Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, and Comden and Green. A BMI-award winning writer, McNicholl’s musicals have played Off-Broadway, on national tour, in regional theatres, and at Madison Square Garden. His international directing work spans productions across Europe, Asia and Australia, and his regional directing credits include award-winning productions at Goodspeed Musicals, Walnut Street Theatre, Ogunquit Playhouse and performing arts institutions throughout the United States.

McNicholl succeeds Producing Director Alexander Fraser, Executive Producer Robyn Goodman and Producer Josh Fiedler, who previously announced they will step down from their roles in June after more than a decade of leadership. Since joining the organization in 2014, Fraser, Goodman and Fiedler have played a vital role in the Playhouse’s revival and growth, which has led the transformation of New Hope and the region’s economy.

McNicholl’s appointment follows a national search led by Shruti Adhar of Management Consultants for the Arts, who worked closely with the Playhouse’s Board of Directors to identify the organization’s next artistic leader. The search committee included Gayle Goodman, Mitch Berlin, Richard Henriques, Sherri Daugherty, and Lynn Breen.

McNicholl will join a leadership team that includes Executive Director Nicole Hackmann and Managing Director Teresa Sanpietro. Under the stewardship of the Playhouse Board of Directors, McNicholl will continue to focus on strengthening the Playhouse’s financial position and ensuring the organization’s long-term sustainability while advancing its artistic mission.

McNicholl’s appointment reflects Bucks County Playhouse’s continued commitment to producing new works, reimagined classics and artist-driven programming while strengthening its position as a cultural anchor for Bucks County and a leading nonprofit theater in the United States.

Founded in 1939 and restored and reopened by Bridge Street Foundation in 2012, Bucks County Playhouse presents Broadway-caliber productions, world premieres, visiting artists and community programming that attracts audiences from across the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond.