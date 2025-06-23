CONVERSATIONS WITH MIRANDA to be Presented by Zakarak Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Zakarak Productions will present Conversations With Miranda, a moving and thought-provoking new play by Gordon Prager, directed by Ed Robins. Performances will take place July 9, 10, 11, and 12 at 7:00 PM, with a special matinee on July 12 at 1:00 PM, at the historic Main Stage of The Players Club of Swarthmore.

Blending reality with the metaphysical, Conversations With Miranda invites audiences into the world of Stephen Childs, who navigates the delicate space between the present and the afterlife alongside his late wife, Miranda. Bound by love that transcends time, Miranda's unstoppable spirit propels her through the mysteries of eternity in her mission to make peace, connect with Stephen, and reach their son, Robert — to “set things right” along her journey.

Laced with warmth, humor, and tender insight, this new work explores universal themes of faith, redemption, mortality, and the timeless bonds that defy the finality of death. Inspired by true-life experiences, Conversations With Miranda is a heartfelt journey of love everlasting.

The production features a talented ensemble including Neill Hartley as Stephen and Julianna Schauerman as Miranda, with Matthew Carter, Taleah Kennedy, Keiran McCarney, and Joshua Gold rounding out the cast.

