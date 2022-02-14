COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY Announces First 2022 Tour Dates

Today, Michael Cohl's powerhouse EMC Presents is announcing additional dates of "CoComelon LIVE! JJ's Journey," the global hit series' first-ever live production.

During the next six-show leg of its world tour that spreads the joy of JJ and his friends to families across the country, audiences will be a part of the toe-tapping, fun-filled journey through the world of CoComelon with JJ, YoYo, TomTom, Bingo, Dad, Mom, Ms. Appleberry, and more!

As the #1 most-watched brand on YouTube, CoComelon generates over 4.2 billion monthly views and over 118M subscribers. The brand has become a perennial leader on major streaming platforms like Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, Roku and Netflix, where it set the record for consecutive days in the Top 10 'Most Watched TV Shows.'

Following six magical shows in New York City and Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania with rave reviews from parents and children alike - Ticketmaster reviews have called the show "nothing short of amazing," "so much fun," and "stunning" - the tour is scheduled to continue March 26, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. Tickets will be on sale for the general public beginning Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 10am ET.

Additional tour dates and locations include:

● Wang Theatre (Boston, MA) - March 26, 2022

● Kodak Center (Rochester, NY) - March 28, 2022

● Charleston Municipal Auditorium (Charleston, WV) - March 30, 2022

● Akron Civic Theatre (Akron OH) - March 31, 2022

● Merriam Theater (Philadelphia, PA) - April 2, 2022

● Benedum Center (Pittsburgh, PA) - April 4, 2022

"We are excited to continue connecting with the fans of CoComelon by taking the live show to families across the US," said Glenn Orsher, President of EMC Presents. "The show brings the magic of CoComelon to life on stage and will engage and entertain audiences of all ages."

"CoComelon LIVE! JJ's Journey", invites viewers to join JJ and his family in JJ's journey to writing his own song. JJ learns that by using his imagination, he can create, solve problems, and have wonderful adventures, proving that with a little help from your family and friends, you can make your dreams come true. With all the favorite characters and over 20 songs, including new original music, the show is a terrific journey through the world of CoComelon. Each stop will be a fun-filled, interactive musical romp with magical special effects.

For a sneak peak of "CoComelon LIVE! JJ's Journey", CLICK HERE.

The CoComelon LIVE! shows follow all federal, state and regional COVID-19 regulations. You can find information on the tour, locations, tickets and merchandise at www.cocomelonlive.com.