CINDY OF ARC Comes To Philadelphia Fringe Festival In September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tickets are now available for Philly Fringe Festival's presentation of CINDY OF ARC, playing two performances September 11 and 25 @ 8 pm at The Fire (412 W Girard Ave).

This timely rock'n'roll musical, written and performed by acclaimed comedic author and musician Cynthia Kaplan and directed by Emmy winning and Tony nominated Dani Davis, was a finalist for the 2023 Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theater. A hilarious, no holds barred critique of the stories men have told since the dawn of time to keep women down and out, it has played to cheering audiences at NYC's Dixon Place, The Bitter End, Seattle's Intiman Theatre, and Baltimore Theatre Project. Press is welcome at both performances.

ABOUT THE PLAY:

A comedy and rock music extravaganza about the problem men have with lying and where that's gotten the rest of us, particularly women. And Jews. CINDY OF ARC speaks truth to politics, religion, Nazis, Joseph Campbell, Plato, and the guys who wrote Delta Dawn, all in a blistering 60 minutes. Also, expect profanity, dogs, cannibals, and cheerleading. Seattle press called Cindy of Arc "a special blend of the poppiest of Jello Biafra and Mojo Nixon's Prairie Home Invasion political satire cuts, folded into Lauren Weedman's comedic musical commentary whipped with the stalwart feminist political devotion of The Raging Grannies."

Cindy of Arc has been presented by NYC's Dixon Place and previewed its regional tour at the Bitter End. In 2023 Cindy of Arc opened Seattle's Intiman Theatre's 50th anniversary season and in in 2024 and was presented by Baltimore Theatre Project. The music was recorded with Kaplan's band, The Cynthia Kaplan Ordeal, and can be heard on all streaming platforms.

Through partnerships with local and national reproductive rights organizations CINDY OF ARC performances have raised over $11,000 for abortion access and advocacy.

Tickets to CINDY OF ARC are currently available by visiting fringearts.com. General admission is $15.

CINDY OF ARC features NYC musicians Scott Stein, Dan Barman & Zachary Larson.

Cynthia Kaplan (she/her) has been performing comedy and music in clubs and theaters in New York and beyond for three decades. She has recorded two albums with her award-winning band, The Cynthia Kaplan Ordeal and is the author of two acclaimed collections of comic essays, "Why I'm Like This: True Stories" and "Leave the Building Quickly." Kaplan also writes for and performs in film, TV, and the 52nd Street Project, and is co-host of the long-running Ruthless Comedy Hour. She has never appeared on Law & Order.

Comments