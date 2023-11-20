CHRISTMAS CABERNET: The Christmas Cabaret to Light Up City Winery Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Santa's coming for us! Six local performers take the stage of the Loft at City Winery on December 18, 2023 to present The Christmas Cabaret, an unforgettable night of Christmas tunes new and old.

Combining comedy sketches, millennial nostalgia, heartfelt storytelling, and a certain scrappy energy that can only be called Philly-style, the evening turns the format of the classic televised Christmas special on its head.

Featuring an all-star lineup of local talents: Daniel Espie, Evan Kassof, Julia Kershetsky, Chris Kolb, Greg Maughan, and Nicole Renna.

Event Details:

- Date: December 18, 2023

- Time: Doors at 6:00 PM, Show at 7:30 PM

- Venue: The Loft at City Winery, 990 Filbert Street, Philadelphia, PA

- Tickets: Available at Click Here

About The Christmas Cabaret:

The Christmas Cabaret is an annual extravaganza that celebrates the raucous and weird side of the holiday season, while paying homage to the classics, and has been setting hearts aglow since 2018. The group delighted audiences with a virtual production in December of 2020, and is excited to make its return to the stage this year!