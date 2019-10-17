Bucks Cty. Playhouse Presents ONCE

Bucks County Playhouse will conclude its 80th anniversary season with the Bucks County premiere of "Once," the multi-award-winning romantic Broadway musical, November 8 - 30. The 2019 Season is sponsored by Bank of America.

The Playhouse's Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, Producing Director Alexander Fraser and Producer Josh Fiedler announced final casting for the production, which features direction by Travis Greisler ("The Cher Show"), with choreography by Misha Shields (Off-Broadway's "Baghdaddy").

Featuring an impressive ensemble of 12 actor/musicians who play instruments ranging from piano to guitar to mandolin to accordion, "Once" transports audiences to the streets of Dublin where Guy, a struggling singer and songwriter, is on the verge of giving up on his music. When a Czech immigrant, Girl, hears him play, however, she refuses to let him abandon his guitar. Over the course of one fateful week, an unexpected friendship and collaboration quickly evolve into a powerful but complicated love story. With a book by Enda Walsh, music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, "Once" is based on the motion picture written and directed by John Carney. Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, "Once" features a score that has been honored with Grammy, Tony and Academy Awards. The score most famously includes the Academy Award-winning song "Falling Slowly."

The Playhouse production features a homecoming for Greisler, a Bucks County native, who will direct at the theater where he first stepped foot on stage as an 8-year old actor.

"This season has been a thrilling celebration of Bucks County Playhouse's 80-year history - starting with the pulsating suspense of "Dial 'M' for Murder," followed up by the box office record-breaking hit, "Mamma Mia!" and then the crowd-pleasing "Always...Patsy Cline," said Producing Director, Alexander Fraser. "It feels fitting that we close our season with 'Once', a beautiful musical love story that puts actors and musicians centerstage. 'Once' gets to the heart of why this historic playhouse was founded - to bring the community together to see and hear great stories told by extraordinary artists."

stars Matt DeAngelis ("Once" first national tour) as Guy and Mackenzie Lesser-Roy ("Once" second national tour) as Girl. The cast is also packed with other "Once" alumni including Ryan Halsaver (BCP's "Buddy" and "Once" at John W. Engeman Theater) as Eamon, Jacob Brandt ("Once" at Weston Playhouse) as Andrej; Lauren Wright (National Tour of "Mamma Mia!", "Once" at Fulton Theatre) as Reza; Tina Stafford as Baruska (BCP's "Ebenezer Scrooge's Big Playhouse Christmas Show" and "Once" First National Tour); Seth Eliser (National Tour of "The Lightning Thief", "Once" at Weston Playhouse) as Svec; Jenn Chandler ("MacBeth" at Utah Shakespeare Festival, "Once" Second National Tour) as Bank Manager; and Brandon Ellis (BCP's "It's A Wonderful Life" and Broadway's "Bandstand" and "Once") as Billy. They are joined onstage by Andy Paterson as Da ("Twelfth Night" at Pig Iron Theater Company), Elizabeth Flanagan as Ex-Girlfriend (National Tour of "A Christmas Story"), and Joseph Valle-Hoag ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as Emcee.

The creative team includes Nate Bertone (Scenic Design), David Withrow (Costume Design), Travis McHale (Lighting Design), and Bart Fasbender (Sound Design). Musical Director is Will Shuler. Lori Doyle is Production Stage Manager. Assistant Stage Manager is Megan Coutts. Casting by Geoff Josselson, CSA.

The production will play the following schedule: Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m., Wednesdays at 2:00 p.m. (plus an additional evening performance Wednesday November 27 at 7:30 p.m.), Thursdays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (except no show, November 28- Thanksgiving Day), Fridays at 8:00 p.m. (plus an added matinee, Friday, November 29 at 2:00 p.m.), Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. The opening night performance on Saturday, November 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $65. Special group rates available for 10 or more. For full details, and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org, call 215-862-2121, or visit the box office at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.





