BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards December 5th Standings; YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ash Booth - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 17%

David Arzberger - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 15%

Valerie Dixon - JEKYLL & HYDE - Salt Performing Arts Center 9%

Joy Woffindin - CINDERELLA - Newtown Arts Company 8%

Jonathan Cruz - KINKY BOOTS - PA Playhouse Bethlehem 8%

Stephen Casey - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 6%

Emily Fishman - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Players Club of Swarthmore 4%

Tom Yenchick - GODSPELL - Forge Theatre 4%

Kate Scharff - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 3%

Grace Patton - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 3%

Karla Manhard - RENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 3%

Lynne Inciardi - CRAZY FOR YOU - Narberth Community Theatre 3%

Megan Dietrich and Emilee Lawson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 3%

Stephen Casey - HELLO, DOLLY! - Act II Playhouse 3%

Tiara Nock - TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Shakespeare in Clark Park 3%

Karla Bradley - GODSPELL - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

Crystal Williams - DREAMGIRLS - MunOpCo Music Theatre 2%

Dylan Cole - INTO THE WOODS - Candlelight Theater 2%

Mariah Rose - FIRST DATE - Spotlight Theatre 1%

Natalie Hayes-Scott - AVENUE Q - The Algonquin Arts Center 1%

Donna Battaglia - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Premier Theater Company 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Todd Burkel - KINKY BOOTS - Pa Playhouse Bethlehem 13%

David Arzberger - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 10%

Sherry Yerger - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Playcrafters of Skippack 9%

David Arzberger - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 8%

Alicia Cahill - JEKYLL & HYDE - Facetime Theatre 6%

Don Allen - INDECENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 5%

Nikki Casulli & Peggy Oleynick - OUR TOWN - Colonial Playhouse 5%

Richard St. Clair - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Walnut Street Theatre 5%

Linda B. Stockton - A LEG UP - Bristol Riverside Theatre 4%

Tiffany Bacon - ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN - Theatre in the X 4%

Tim Cannon - INTO THE WOODS - Candlelight Theater 4%

Laura Moore, Mary Baldwin - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 3%

Grace Patton - SHREK THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 3%

Justin Cochrane - CRAZY FOR YOU - Narberth Community Theatre 3%

Linda B. Stockton - CLUE - Bristol Riverside Theatre 3%

Connie Santos - DREAMGIRLS - MunOpCo Music Theatre 3%

Linda B. Stockton - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 3%

Joanne Penrose - KINKY BOOTS - The Algonquin Arts Center 3%

Justin Cochrane - LITTLE WOMEN - Narberth Community Theatre 2%

Jen Allegra, Janet Gilmore, Susan Gibbons - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - The Stagecrafters 2%

Ramaj Jamar - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 1%

Justin Cochrane - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Narberth Community Theatre 1%

Kitty Cleary - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Premier Theater Company 1%

Justin Cochrane - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Narberth Community Theatre 0



Best Dance Production

13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 27%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 20%

BEETLEJUICE - Academy of Music 16%

GODSPELL - Players Club of Swarthmore 12%

MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 9%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 7%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Narberth Community Theatre 6%

RHYTHM BATH - Christ Church Neighborhood House 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Morgaine Ford-Workman - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 11%

Ryan Cook - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 10%

Rachel Fisher - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Playcrafters of Skippack 8%

Jim McCrane - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 6%

Clair M. Freeman - KINKY BOOTS - Pa Playhouse, Bethlehem 6%

Annie Hnatko - COMPANY - Old Academy Players 4%

Tom Yenchick - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 4%

Jeffrey Rega - BIG FISH - Salt Performing Arts Center 3%

Midge McClosky - A GOOD DAY - Shawnee Playhouse 3%

David Deratzian - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Playcrafters of Skippack 3%

Peter Reynolds - INTO THE WOODS - Candlelight Theater 3%

John DiFerdinando - DISASTER - FOOTLIGHTERS 3%

Theodora Psitos - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

Daniel K Williams - JECKYL & HYDE - Salt Performing Arts Center 2%

Alejandra Santos - DREAMGIRLS - MunOpCo Music Theatre 2%

Stephen Casey - HELLO, DOLLY! - Act II Playhouse 2%

Anne Marie Scalies - RENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

David Arzberger - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 2%

Alicia Brisbois - SPRING AWAKENING - 1st Street Players 2%

Sammi Kuhl - SHE LOVES ME - The Barn Playhouse 2%

Lisa Stevens - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Walnut Street Theatre 2%

Keith Baker - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

John Cochrane, Jr. - CRAZY FOR YOU - Narberth Community Theatre 2%

Hunter Foster - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Bucks County Playhouse 2%

Heather Timberman - GODSPELL - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Midge McClosky - CALENDAR GIRLS - Shawnee Playhouse 13%

Michele King - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 10%

Ezri Lutz - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Village Players of Hatboro 8%

Thomas Robert Irvin - INDECENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 7%

Rob Rosiello - AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 5%

Aaron Gould - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Facetime Theatre 5%

Amy Kaissar - A LEG UP - Bristol Riverside Theatre 5%

Jennifer Childs - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - 1812 Productions 5%

Sam Barrett - OUR TOWN - Colonial Playhouse 4%

George Hartpence - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - ActorsNET 4%

Suki - SWEAT - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 4%

Suki - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Stagecrafters 3%

Gregory Morton - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Narberth Community Theatre 3%

Tyrone L. Robinson - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Andrea Kennedy Hart - KATE HAMILL’S LITTLE WOMEN - Yocum Institute 2%

Cat Miller - A DELICATE BALANCE - ActorsNET 2%

Kevin Christian - CRIMES OF THE HEART - The Village Players of Hatboro 2%

John Boccanfuso - THE CAKE - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 2%

Ozzie Jones - ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN - Theatre in the X 2%

Ken Kaissar - CLUE - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Courtney Lyneé - SECRETS - Jasai Enterprise LLC 2%

Tyrone Robinson - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 1%

Nicole Napolitano - BLITHE SPIRIT - 1st Street Players 1%

Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski - THE DOVER ROAD - ActorsNET 1%

Jaret R. Barron - BLACK LOVE - Jasai Enterprise LLC 1%



Best Ensemble

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 14%

13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 12%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 6%

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 5%

KINKY BOOTS - Pa Playhouse, Bethlehem 5%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - The Village Players of Hatboro 4%

MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 4%

OUR TOWN - Colonial Playhouse 3%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 3%

CALENDAR GIRLS - Shawnee Playhouse 3%

DISASTER - FOOTLIGHTERS 2%

GODSPELL - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

CINDERELLA - Newtown Arts Company 2%

AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 2%

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - ActorsNET 2%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Facetime Theatre 2%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 2%

LITTLE WOMEN - Narberth Community Theatre 2%

ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN - Theatre in the X 2%

CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

COMPANY - Old Academy Players 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Players Club of Swarthmore 1%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Walnut Street Theatre 1%

RENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 1%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - MainStreet Theatre Company 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Seth Epstein - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 21%

Ryan Kadwill - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 12%

Gaetano Stone - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 10%

Sarah McCarroll, Midge McClosky, and Grant Wagner - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 9%

Ryan Kadwill - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Facetime Theatre 7%

Steve Hnatko & Rob Rosiello - AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 6%

Minjoo Kim - A LEG UP - Bristol Riverside Theatre 5%

Steve Hnatko - COMPANY - Old Academy Players 5%

Matthew Kator - INTO THE WOODS - Candlelight Theater 3%

Paul Miller - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Bucks County Playhouse 3%

Jon Tobias - DREAMGIRLS - Munopco Music Theatre 3%

Laura Moore - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 3%

Minjoo Kim - CLUE - Bristol Riverside Theatre 3%

Julie Duro - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Walnut Street Theatre 2%

Joe Doran - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Matthew Demascolo - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Walnut Street Theatre 1%

Midge McClosky - CALENDAR GIRLS - Shawnee Playhouse 1%

Robert Iodice - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Narberth Community Theatre 1%

Robert Iodice - LITTLE WOMEN - Narberth Community Theatre 1%

Matthew Kator - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Candlelight Theater 1%

Gilbert Todd - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - The Stagecrafters 0%

Jose Santiago - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Susan Den Outer - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 15%

Nicholas Raspanti - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 13%

Todd Deen - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 9%

Sebastian Paff - KINKY BOOTS - Pa Playhouse, Bethlehem 7%

Susan den Outer - CINDERELLA - Newtown Arts Company 6%

Todd Deen - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 5%

Nicholas Burbo - A CHORUS LINE - Salt Performing Arts Center 4%

Todd Deen - A GOOD DAY - Shawnee Playhouse 4%

Andrew Rudderow - SHE LOVES ME - The Barn Playhouse 3%

Danny Murphy, Zoi MG McNamara, Shawn Weaver, and Jeff Smith - RENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 3%

Denise Wisneski - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 3%

Raquel Garcia - CRAZY FOR YOU - Narberth Community Theatre 3%

Ryan Walden - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Players Club of Swarthmore 3%

Keith Levenson - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Bucks County Playhouse 3%

Douglass G. Lutz - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 3%

Hana Cai - INTO THE WOODS - Candlelight Theater 2%

Nicholas Burbo - JEKYLL & HYDE - Salt Performing Arts Center 2%

Erik Meyer - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 2%

Nicholas Burbo - BIG FISH - Salt Performing Arts Center 2%

Nathan Patton - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 2%

Karl DeBoeser - DREAMGIRLS - Munopco Music Theatre 2%

Nathan Patton - SPRING AWAKENING - 1st Street Players 1%

Ben McNaboe - RAGTIME - Fulton Theatre 1%

Raquel Garcia - LITTLE WOMEN - Narberth Community Theatre 1%



Best Musical

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 14%

13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 13%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Playcrafters of Skippack 9%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 6%

BIG FISH - Salt Performing Arts Center 5%

MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 4%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Playcrafters of Skippack 3%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 3%

COMPANY - Old Academy Players 3%

RENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 3%

CINDERELLA - Newtown Arts Company 2%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Facetime Theatre 2%

DREAMGIRLS - Munopco Music Theatre 2%

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Bucks County Playhouse 2%

CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Shawnee Playhouse 2%

THE LION KING - Kimmel Cultural Campus 2%

SHE LOVES ME - The Barn Playhouse 2%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 2%

DISASTER - Footlighters 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Kimmel Cultural Campus 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Candlelight Theater 1%

FIRST DATE - Spotlight Theatre 1%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Walnut Street Theatre 1%

TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Shakespeare in Clark Park 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

A GOOD DAY - Shawnee Playhouse 24%

12 CHAIRS - Salt Performing Arts Center 23%

THE TATTOOED LADY - Philadelphia Theatre Company 14%

HITS! THE MUSICAL - The Keswick Theater 12%

DEAD POET’S SORORITY - SCTC/Meraki Productions 8%

MAKING IT UP (ONE PLAYWRIGHT TO ANOTHER) - Philadelphia Fringe 5%

TRAIN TO ESSEX JUNCTION - Philadelphia Fringe 5%

WRITTEN BY PHILLIS - Quintessence Theatre 3%

THE PIGEON. - The Strides Collective 2%

KOAL - Jacinta Yelland 2%

OTHER ORBITS - Applied Mechanics 1%

BITE THE DUST - inFLUX Theatre Collective 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Brian Sell - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 10%

Amelia Soleau - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 8%

Danny Palmieri - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 7%

Andrew Loudon - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 6%

Ethan Flanagan - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 5%

Andrew Stewart - KINKY BOOTS - Pa Playhouse, Bethlehem 3%

Sarah McCarroll - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 3%

Jazzy Thomas - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 3%

Landon Conrad - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 3%

John DiFerdinando - SHE LOVES ME - Dramateurs at the Barn 3%

Colin Mash - HITS! THE MUSICAL - The Keswick Theater 2%

Ryan Starzewski - JEKYLL & HYDE - Facetime Theatre 2%

Josh Tull - COMPANY - Old Academy Players 2%

Cynthia Reynolds - CINDERELLA - Newtown Arts Company 2%

Midge McClosky - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 2%

Bryant Fleming - TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Shakespeare in Clark Park 2%

Dirk Marks - A GOOD DAY - Shawnee Playhouse 2%

Cat Mckenna - KINKY BOOTS - PA Playhouse, Bethlehem 2%

Q Lewis - GODSPELL - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

Mia Grizzuti - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 2%

Jennifer Dinan - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Playcrafters of Skippack 2%

Jerrod Ganesh - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 1%

Lindsay Looloian - SHE LOVES ME - The Barn Playhouse 1%

Niambi Fetlow - INTO THE WOODS - Candlelight Theater 1%

Stephanie Bucholski - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Elizabeth McDonald - CALENDAR GIRLS - Shawnee Playhouse 13%

Lauren Rozensky Flanagan - 12 CHAIRS - Salt Performing Arts Center 8%

Gabrielle Affleck - OUR TOWN - Colonial Playhouse 6%

Autumn Bradley as Tilly Evans/Tillius the Paladin - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Village Players of Hatboro 6%

Eric Rupp - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 6%

Courtney Boches - KATE HAMILL’S LITTLE WOMEN - Playcrafters of Skippack 5%

James Joseph O'Neil - A LEG UP - Bristol Riverside Theatre 5%

Julia Corrado - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Village Players of Hatboro 5%

Meg Waldowski - THE CAKE - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 5%

John McGeary - KATE HAMILL’S LITTLE WOMEN - Playcrafters of Skippack 4%

Sandra Hartman - AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 2%

Charlotte Kirkby - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - ActorsNET 2%

Susan Bolt - INDECENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

Joseph Torsella - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - ActorsNET 2%

Matt Lake - BLITHE SPIRIT - 1st Street Players 2%

Ian Merrill Peakes - CLUE - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Damien S. Berger - SWEAT - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 2%

Stephanie Rogers - AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 2%

Linda Palmarozza - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Old Academy Players 2%

Walter DeShields - ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN - Theatre in the X 2%

Susan Blair - THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE - ActorsNET 2%

Danny Gleason - SWEAT - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 1%

Kevin Walters - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - The Village Players of Hatboro 1%

Jack Bathke - SWEAT - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 1%

Kate Redding - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Narberth Community Theatre 1%



Best Play

CALENDAR GIRLS - Shawnee Playhouse 12%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Village Players of Hatboro 11%

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 9%

12 CHAIRS - Salt Performing Arts Center 8%

OUR TOWN - Colonial Playhouse 7%

A LEG UP - Bristol Riverside Theatre 5%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Facetime Theatre 5%

AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 5%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - 1812 Productions 5%

CLUE - Bristol Riverside Theatre 4%

THE CAKE - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Stagecrafters 3%

ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN - Theatre in the X 2%

A DELICATE BALANCE - ActorsNET 2%

KATE HAMILL’S LITTLE WOMEN - Yocum Institute 2%

METEOR SHOWER - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 2%

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - ActorsNET 2%

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Narberth Community Theatre 2%

SECRETS - Jasai Enterprise LLC 2%

SWEATER - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 2%

BLITHE SPIRIT - 1st Street Players 1%

CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 1%

SANDBLASTED - Theatre Horizon 1%

CLYDE'S - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 1%

RUMORS - The Stagecrafters 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ryan Cook - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 15%

David Arzberger - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 9%

Ed Robins - RENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 9%

Randall King - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 8%

T. Mark Cole - AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 7%

Tom Yenchick - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 6%

Jack Bathke - NATIVE GARDENS - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 6%

Jason Simms - A LEG UP - Bristol Riverside Theatre 6%

Harvey Perelman - SHE LOVES ME - The Barn Playhouse 4%

Roman Tatarowicz - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Walnut Street Theatre 3%

Laura Moore - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 3%

Charles Morgan - CLUE - Bristol Riverside Theatre 3%

Tom Yenchick - GODSPELL - Forge Theatre 3%

John Cochrane, Jr. - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Narberth Community Theatre 3%

Nana Nimako - ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN - Theatre in the X 3%

Jeff Reim and Anthony Connell - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Candlelight Theater 2%

Anna Louizo - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Bucks County Playhouse 2%

Jeff Reim - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Candlelight Theater 2%

Jason Simms - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Chris Haig - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Kyu Shin - CLYDE'S - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 1%

Harvey Perelman - CRAZY FOR YOU - Narberth Community Theatre 1%

Pat Masarachia - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - The Stagecrafters 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Seth Epstein - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 25%

Billy McClosky - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 13%

Christen Mandracchia - KATE HAMILL’S LITTLE WOMEN - Playcrafters of Skippack 9%

Ryan Kadwill - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 8%

Midge McClosky and Grant Wagner - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 7%

Steve Hnatko - AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 6%

Rich Farella - MATILDA - Players Club of Swarthmore 6%

Ryan Kadwill - ENCHANTED APRIL - Playcrafters of Skippack 5%

Michael Kiley - A LEG UP - Bristol Riverside Theatre 4%

Alex Brock - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Walnut Street Theatre 4%

Donald Otto - CRAZY FOR YOU - Narberth Community Theatre 3%

Damien Figueras - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 3%

Laura Moore - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 2%

Larry Fowler - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Michael Keck - CLUE - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Patrick Walton - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 2%

Lindsay Jones - SONGS FOR NOBODIES - People’s Light And Theatre 1%

Eric Gershenow - BOY GETS GIRL - The Stagecrafters 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Johanna Gelbs - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 11%

Lydia O'Halloran - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 8%

Elizabeth Doerrman - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 7%

Liam McKernan - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 5%

Brandon Hanks - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 5%

Jane Landes - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 5%

Sydney Broitman - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 4%

Jamie Tyre - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 3%

August Walker - BIG FISH - Salt Performing Arts Center 3%

Allison Deratzian - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Playcrafters of Skippack 3%

Max Kubiak - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 3%

Lisa Simms - COMPANY - Old Academy Players 2%

Zoe Fox - GREASE - Fulton Theatre 2%

Tony DeCarlo - SHE LOVES ME - The Barn Playhouse 2%

Sarah Geiger - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 2%

Daniel Korman - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 2%

Josephine Nice - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 1%

Kelly McAnally - FIRST DATE - Spotlight Theatre 1%

Maggie Riker - BIG FISH - Salt Performing Arts Center 1%

Don Green - SHE LOVES ME - The Barn Playhouse 1%

Evan Creedon - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Playcrafters of Skippack 1%

Durell Griffin - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 1%

Kailey Edwards - JEKYLL & HYDE - Facetime Theatre 1%

Shawn Weaver - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Players Club of Swarthmore 1%

Vic Dormer - FIRST DATE - Spotlight Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kerri-leigh Taylor - CALENDAR GIRLS - Shawnee Playhouse 11%

Kate Scanlon - OUR TOWN - Colonial Playhouse 8%

Bara Hrusinska - KATE HAMILL’S LITTLE WOMEN - Playcrafters of Skippack 7%

Brittney Lee Hamilton - A LEG UP - Bristol Riverside Theatre 6%

Hannah Cohen - 12 CHAIRS - Salt Performing Arts Center 6%

Erin Frances - AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 5%

Kira Stein as Essie Carmichael - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - The Village Players of Hatboro 5%

Tia Brown - THE CAKE - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 5%

Jennifer DeMarco - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 4%

Shelli Pentimall Bookler - A DELICATE BALANCE - ActorsNET 3%

Leslie Bradley as Janet MacKenzie - WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION - The Village Players of Hatboro 3%

Renee McFillin - CLUE - Bristol Riverside Theatre 3%

Danny Gleason - METEOR SHOWER - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 3%

Donna Romero - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

Erin Hall - ENCHANTED APRIL - Playcrafters of Skippack 2%

Kaitlin Healy - OUR TOWN - Colonial Playhouse 2%

Mara Felice - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 2%

Tom Hawe - THE CAKE - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 2%

Deborah Moses - KATE HAMILL’S LITTLE WOMEN - Playcrafters of Skippack 1%

Susan Fowler - METEOR SHOWER - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 1%

Erin Leder - THE DOVER ROAD - ActorsNET 1%

Emilee Lawson - KATE HAMILL’S LITTLE WOMEN - Yocum Institute 1%

Rob Riley - IT COULD BE WORSE - Jasai Enterprise LLC 1%

Alex Brightwell - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 1%

LaPorscha Rodgers - IT COULD BE WORSE - Jasai Enterprise LLC 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Shawnee Playhouse 32%

YO VIKINGS - Players Club of Swarthmore 15%

CLASSICS FOR KIDS - Newtown Arts Company 12%

STARS OF TOMORROW - Newtown Arts Company 12%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - MainStreet Theatre Company 10%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 7%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Premier Theater Company 6%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Collingswood Community Theater 5%

