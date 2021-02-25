BWW Blog: How I Learned to Drive... In a Month

My first opportunity of this semester has been through my school's student led theatre organization, Pinnacle Productions. I was cast in Paula Vogel's How I Learned to Drive here at Point Park University. Cast in the Greek Choir, I had no idea how this heavy-loaded drama would come to life due to the effects of COVID-19. Yet, I knew if anyone was going to make this show possible, it was going to be the students of Point Park!

A few short days after Pinnacle's season announcement, the auditions for How I Learned to Drive were up. Upon a couple more days, the cast list was out! And, just like that, the team was off to the races!

The rehearsal process of this production replicated that of the film world. In other words, there were a handful of rehearsals for each scene prior to filming. Although time was limited, subject material and quality were never jeopardized. How? The team followed a strict timeline, setting a clear list of priorities for each day of production. As for methodology, the director of this production utilized a loose devising method of performance. Various technical and experimental elements shaped this work. Having recent experience with puppetry, my director encouraged and welcomed my artistry as a fellow theatre-maker. Together, the team and I implemented various puppetry shots for the film, including shadow puppets and silhouette work. Ultimately, due to the use of Zoom, puppetry, projections, and more, this production of How I Learned to Drive has overcome the limitations of COVID-19 on theatre.

All in all, working with this production, I have learned the values of hard-work, flexibility, and collaboration. Creating art with peers is...magical. Watching others flourish into mature, talented artists is beyond rewarding. Getting to learn from my peers? Well, for that, I am just grateful.

