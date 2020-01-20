Arts Council Of Princeton Announces Applications To Participate In Communiversity 2020

Applications are now available for Communiversity ArtsFest 2020, the town-gown event that attracts more than 40,000 people to the heart of Princeton every spring. Communiversity ArtsFest is presented by the Arts Council of Princeton in collaboration with Princeton University and the town of Princeton.

All interested participants-including artists/crafters, performers, food vendors, merchants, non-profit organizations and sponsors-should visit artscouncilofprinceton.org to submit an electronic application. Deadline to submit an application is Friday, January 31, 2020. Applicants can expect notifications of decision by February 28, 2020.

This year's festivities will take place on Sunday, April 26, 1-6pm - rain or shine. Over 200 booths showcasing original art and contemporary crafts, unique merchandise and taste-tempting food, plus seven stages of continuous entertainment draw attendees of all ages to downtown Princeton on Nassau and Witherspoon Streets, in Palmer Square and throughout the University campus.

The Arts Council of Princeton, founded in 1967, is a non-profit organization with a mission of Building Community through the Arts. Housed in the landmark Paul Robeson Center for the Arts, designed by architect Michael Graves, the ACP fulfills its mission by presenting a wide range of programs including exhibitions, performances, free community cultural events, and studio-based classes and workshops in a wide range of media. Arts Council of Princeton programs are designed to be high-quality, engaging, affordable and accessible for the diverse population of the greater Princeton region.

For more information, visit artscouncilofprinceton.org or call 609.924.8777.





