Arden Children's Theatre Announces Extension Of PETER PAN

Arden Children's Theatre has announced the extension of its first production of the 2024/25 season, Peter Pan.

Directed by Obie and Barrymore Award winner Whit MacLaughlin, Douglas Irvine’s imaginative adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan brings the timeless story to life in a vibrant production for audiences ages six and up.

With captivating staging and dynamic performances, the production invites young audiences to journey to Neverland, where they’ll encounter beloved and notorious characters, including Wendy Darling, Tinker Bell, and Captain Hook. Peter Pan debuted on the Arden’s 360-person F. Otto Haas Stage on November 27, with performances now running through January 25.

Featuring six Philadelphia-based actors, the adaptation of Peter Pan immerses audiences in a dreamlike world where the classic tale of adventure and wonder unfolds with modern touches and dynamic visual storytelling. The reimagined production opens with Wendy, now grown up, sharing her memories of meeting Peter Pan with her daughter, Jane. As Wendy begins the tale, she takes the audience back to her childhood, reliving the moment she and her brother Michael left their London nursery to embark on an adventure with Peter Pan. Together, they soar to the fantastical island of Neverland, where pirates, fairies, and adventure await.

