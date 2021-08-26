Additional Venues And Attractions Added To Arts Montco Week Lineup

Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board has announced additional venues, attractions, and events for their first ever Arts Montco Week. These additional features will join the previously announced series of festivities that will highlight Montgomery County, Pennsylvania's over 200 arts and culture venues, which normally represent $100 million in positive economic impact, not to mention hundreds, if not thousands, of jobs. The county, which has hosted such prestigious international entertainment organizations like Cirque du Soleil, Big Apple Circus, and the Philadelphia Orchestra, will roll out the red carpet to visitors for Arts Montco Week, September 17-26, 2021.

New venues and attractions added to Arts Montco Week include:

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia

500 W. Germantown Pike, Unit 1055, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462

Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday 11AM-5PM; Friday-Sunday 10AM-5PM

Starting at $21.99

legolanddiscoverycenter.com/philadelphia/

Play is awesomer at LEGOLAND Discovery Center, Philadelphia's only ultimate LEGO experience. Explore Miniland, a Philadelphia LEGO replica made of 1.5 million LEGO bricks, plus a special Arts Montco logo built entirely out of LEGO bricks. Guests can also create and race a LEGO car down a giant speed ramp and explore the magic of the fun attraction. The LEGO Halloween Event also begins September 25 for fans of the haunted holiday.

Free Dance Class

The Dance Depot

50 W. Third Avenue, Collegeville, PA 19426

Saturday, September 18, 12:00PM; Tuesday, September 21, 10:00PM; Wednesday, September, 10:00PM

Free

thedancedepot.com

The Dance Depot has been training students of all skill levels for the past 25 years. Their talented instructors are experts in their field of dance and are here to work with each student on their individual goals. During Arts Montco Week, the organization is offering free dance classes for ages 3-5 on various days and times.

Scarecrow Festival

Floral & Hardy of Skippack

4007 Skippack Pike, Skippack, PA 19474

Saturday, September 18-Sunday, September 19, 9AM-3PM

$25

Floralandhardyofskippack.com

Join Floral & Hardy of Skippack for their 11th Annual Scarecrow Festival and build your own life-size straw friend. Invite your family members and friends to participate in this fun fall activity. Each party will be stationed at their own outdoor pod. All registrants will receive a one-hour time slot to build their scarecrow.

Paintings and Original Wood Sculptures

Moody Jones Gallery

107b South Easton Road, Glenside, PA 19038

Various days and times

Free

Moodyjonesgallery.org

The Moody Jones Gallery is a boutique art gallery that features a rich collection of paintings and sculpture work. They are proudly located in Glenside, Pennsylvania and are excited to show the space and their appreciation for fine works of art to the community during Arts Montco Week. The gallery's mission is to introduce guests to new, mid-level and well established artists working in different mediums.

Art-Themed Storytimes

Montgomery County-Norristown Public Library

1001 Powell St, Norristown, PA 19401

Monday, September 20, 10:30AM (ages 0-2)

Thursday, September 23, 10:30AM (ages 2-5)

Free

mnl.mclinc.org

The Montgomery County-Norristown Public Library, a gateway to lifelong learning, provides convenient access to resources that inform, educate, entertain, and enrich people's lives. They will be offering art-themed story times for a variety of ages during Arts Montco Week.

Live Drawing Class

Montgomery County-Norristown Public Library

1001 Powell St, Norristown, PA 19401

Monday, September 27, 2:30PM

Free

mnl.mclinc.org

The Montgomery County-Norristown Public Library, a gateway to lifelong learning, provides convenient access to resources that inform, educate, entertain, and enrich people's lives. This live drawing class at the library will feature popular book characters as inspiration to create art that the entire family will love.

More about Arts Montco Week

This brand new festival is free for arts and culture venues to participate, with no requirements for in-person or virtual programming, and will feature a website, blog, video, public relations, and social campaign.

The goal of the initiative is to help reinvigorate Montgomery County tourism's normally robust $1.65 billion positive economic impact - including more than 25,000 jobs. The county, which has previous hosted the likes of organizations like Cirque du Soleil, Big Apple Circus, and the Philadelphia Orchestra, is home to live music venues, award-winning playhouses, historic movie theaters, amazing architecture, museums and art galleries, and some of the finest gardens and arboretums in the country. Arts Montco Week will highlight the people and organizations that make these incredible venues inspire thousands of visitors a year.

Arts Montco Week on the Visit Valley Forge Mobile App

Guests will be able to experience all Arts Montco Week offers and events on the free Visit Valley Forge App. The app is a hand-held guide for where to stay, play, eat, and shop in Montgomery County. Users will be able to claim special offers under "Maps & Info," enjoy free digital highlights that are family-friendly, discover the best attractions, search-by-cuisine-restaurants, 80 hotels, outdoor activities like golf, and more.

Health and Safety

Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board takes the health and safety of their guests, staff, and artists very seriously. All venues are following local and federal health agency guidelines and regulations. Patrons are encouraged to check each venue for their specific safety measures. Updates to the Arts Montco Week lineup can be found at valleyforge.org.

Previously Announced Events and Promotions

Guided Tours at the Berman

The Philip and Muriel Berman Museum of Art at Ursinus College

601 East Main Street, Collegeville, PA 19426

Every day Tuesday-Sunday, 11AM-4PM

Free

ursinus.edu/berman/

The Berman Museum will have tours of the 4 exhibitions: Mapping Climate Change: The Knitting Map and The Tempestry Project by Alison Safford: Anthro(Site), Kris Graves: Testaments, and Lynn Chadwick Maquettes. Also, the museum will offer family-friendly scavenger hunts and activities throughout Arts Montco Week.

A Season of Act II Playhouse

Act II Playhouse

56 E. Butler Avenue, Ambler, PA 19002

Video On-Demand

$15

act2.org

Did you miss Act II Playhouse's full season of streamed shows? Watch them now at only $15 each! Choose one or all five, from politics, to comedy to variety - each show is available on-demand.

Movie Screenings

Broad Theater

24 West Broad Street , Souderton, PA 18964

Various days and times

$9 for adults, $8 for seniors over 65, students, and military, and $7 for children under 12

Broadtheater.com

The Broad Theater opened in 1922 as a single screen movie theater. It was the entertainment hub of the community for generations until its doors were closed in 2004. On November 28, 2020 the Broad Theater opened as a state-of-the-art three screen movie theater with over 320 seats. Digital projectors, Dolby 7.1 surround sound, and stadium seating provide a first class movie experience. Customers can watch first-run, classic, and independent films. The lobby is a vibrant gathering hub for the community where patrons can enjoy concessions and the latest from FreeWill Brewing.

Gallery Exhibit of Local Artists

Haya Ground Studio

132 W Main St Rear, Norristown, PA 19401

Various days and times

Free

Hayagroundstudio.com

Haya Ground Studio is a brand new art gallery designed to elevate the experience and exchange of art through the lens of community, equity, inclusion, and positive self-expression. They will feature an exciting exhibit of local artists during Arts Montco Week which will promote culture and expression as the centerpiece of coming together.

John James Audubon Center

John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove

1201 Pawlings Road, Audubon, PA 19403

Visitor Center Hours: Wednesday-Sunday, 10am-4pm; Historic House Tours: Wednesday-Sunday, 1:00pm; Mill Grove Grounds open daily, dawn to dusk.

$14 Adults, $10 Youth (6-17), $12 Seniors (65+), 5 and under Free; Historic House Tours: Free

johnjames.audubon.org

Connect with nature at the John James Audubon Center, and discover the wonders of our friends in flight! The Audubon Center is located at historic Mill Grove, the first home in America of famed artist and naturalist John James Audubon. It was here where Audubon became captivated by the beauty and variety of birds surrounding him, and you will, too. View Audubon's original artwork inside the Center, tour the Historic House Museum for a glimpse into his life, and follow in his footsteps as you explore miles of nature trails along the Perkiomoen Creek. Bring your binoculars to spot more than 175 species of birds that frequent the property!

Experience Mirthful Angel Pottery & Sculpture Studio

Mirthful Angel Pottery & Sculpture Studio

1301 Valley Forge Road, Norristown, PA 19403

Friday, September 17 - Sunday, September 26, 10AM-4PM

Free

mirthfulangelpottery.wordpress.com

Guests will be able to experience hand-crafted stoneware: one-of-a kind utilitarian pottery vessels, and decorative ceramic sculpture at this Montgomery County pottery studio.

The Ethics of Living Jim Crow

Steel River Playhouse

245 East High Street, Pottstown, PA 19464

Friday, September 17 - Sunday, September 19

Various Times

$15-$20

Steelriver-playhouse.org

Steel River Playhouse, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit education and performance facility supporting individual and community development through the performing arts, presents a one man show based on the works of Richard Wright about growing up black in the south during the Jim Crow era.

3rd Fridays in Souderton

Souderton Connects

Corner of Main & Chestnut, Souderton, PA 18964

Friday, September 17, 6PM

Free

Soudertonconnects.com

Join together in Souderton for an evening in town to meet friends old and new. Enjoy live music, food trucks, beer garden, winery, lots of vendors, art, ice cream, and extended store hours.

Voyage: Journey Tribute Band

Keswick Theatre

291 N Keswick Ave, Glenside, PA 19038

Friday, September 17, 8PM

$29-$39

keswicktheatre.com

VOYAGE has been hailed by fans and critics alike as the #1 Journey tribute band in the world, performing JOURNEY's music with chilling accuracy! Since 2005, Voyage has dominated America with more sold out shows than any other tribute.

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears

Ardmore Music Hall

23 East Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003

Friday, September 17, 8PM

$17-$50

Ardmoremusichall.com

Black Joe Lewis is the realest there is. When Covid sidelined his touring this past year, he started laying concrete to help support his baby mama and his kid. That's real. When Joe and his band, the Honeybears, popped onto the national stage over a decade ago, critics embraced him. Through it all, Joe's only honed his mastery over gut bucket blues guitar and his true voice. It's a vital and distinctly American voice coming to Ardmore Music Hall.

22nd Annual Ursinus College Fringe Festival Drag Show

The Kaleidoscope Performing Arts Center at Ursinus College

601 E. Main Street, Collegeville, PA 19426

Friday, September 17, 9PM

Free

ursinus.edu

Back by popular demand, this late-night favorite features performances by Ursinus' favorite drag queen, Summer Clearance, and her fierce friends. To ensure the safety of our community, all audience members must be masked regardless of vaccination status.

Montgomery County Studio Tour

Various locations

Saturday, September 18, 10AM-6PM

Sunday, September 19, 11AM-5PM

Free

Friends, families, art enthusiasts, and the curious are invited to experience and meet a variety of outstanding artists as they exhibit their work during this free, two-day event. This unique and intimate opportunity provides unlimited access to the artists, and a clearer understanding of their stories and creative processes.

Jason Salmon Fundraiser Comedy Show

SoulJoel's Comedy Club & Lounge

155 Railroad Plaza, Royersford, PA 19468

Saturday, September 17, 7PM

$20

Souljoels.com

Jason Salmon has headlined all over the U.S. and performed abroad and for the troops throughout Europe and Afghanistan. His standup album, "Force of Nurture" debuted at #1 on iTunes and is available wherever you listen to comedy. Besides standup, he is also the actor/writer/creator of the Comedy Central series, "A Cowboy Explains..." and his voice can be heard in the video game, Red Dead Redemption 2. He can also be been in shows like Wu Tang: An American Saga on Hulu, Orange is the New Black & 30 Rock, and At Home with Amy Sedaris. $10 from every ticket will be donated back to Valley Forge Tourism's Arts Montco Week initiative.

Kindred Art Collaborative Live Painting Performance

Cellini Studios

113 Poplar Street, Ambler, PA 19002

Saturday, September 18, 7PM

Free

kindredartcollaborative.com

Three artists will work on one large canvas at the same time from beginning to end. Join Kindred Art Collaborative for this Zoom streaming event.

Bianca Del Rio: Unsanitized

Keswick Theatre

291 N Keswick Ave, Glenside, PA 19038

Saturday, September 18, 8PM

$39.50

keswicktheatre.com

Get your vaccinations and cocktails because everyone's favorite "clown in a gown", Bianca Del Rio, is returning to the stage with her new comedy tour "Unsanitized"! She's vaxxed; she's waxed, and she has more attitude than ever. The pandemic may be ending, but Bianca is just getting started. If you liked COVID-19, you'll love BIANCA-21.

Hop Along

Ardmore Music Hall

23 East Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003

Saturday, September 18, 8PM

$25-$55

Ardmoremusichall.com

Hop Along began as an acoustic freak folk solo project known as Hop Along, Queen Ansleis in 2004, during Frances Quinlan's senior year in high school. Three years after their first album, Quinlan's brother Mark joined the project as drummer, followed by bassist Tyler Long in 2009. In light of the new formation, the name was shortened to reflect the change from solo project to full band. Hop Along has gone on to win a highly positive critical response from the independent music press.

Guided Tours of Beth Sholom Synagogue

Beth Sholom Synagogue

8231 Old York Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027

Sunday, September 19-Friday, September 24

Buy 1, get 1 free ($15 per ticket)

Bethsholompreservation.org

Beth Sholom is a National Historic Landmark designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. See and experience for yourself this remarkable space: a 110' ceiling and over 1000 seats bathed in natural light. Guided tours include a 20 minute film on the history of Beth Sholom Synagogue. Envisioned and built by the relationship between Rabbi Mortimer J. Cohen and America's greatest architect, Frank Lloyd Wright, the Synagogue has a unique story within a storied life.

Harry Boardman Painting Demo

Exhibit B Gallery

105 N Main St, Souderton, PA 18964

Saturday, September 19, 1PM

Wednesday, September 22, 7PM (also live-streaming on instagram: @harryboardmanart)

Free

Exhibitbgallery.com

Born the son of a scientist and a clown, Harry Boardman is always on the lookout for something to paint, preferably an old neglected barn or outbuilding. He is the gallery director at Exhibit B Gallery.

ArtTrail Detective: Exploring Art with the Artist

Schwenkfelder Library & Heritage Center

105 Seminary St, Pennsburg, PA 18073

Sunday, September 19, 2PM

Free

schwenkfelder.com

Artist Jonathan Bond will share how he makes his paintings though an interactive tour of the exhibit Farm Life. Participants will look closely, think about context, and learn about the egg tempura process. Best for children ages 8 and up.

Bela Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart

Keswick Theatre

291 N Keswick Ave, Glenside, PA 19038

Sunday, September 19, 7:30PM

$35-$65

keswicktheatre.com

Over the last four decades, Béla Fleck has made a point of boldly going where no banjo player has gone before, a musical journey that has earned him 15 Grammys in nine different fields, including Country, Pop, Jazz, Instrumental, Classical and World Music. But his roots are in bluegrass, and that's where he returns with his first bluegrass tour in 24 years, My Bluegrass Heart.

Book Discussion

North Wales Area Library

233 South Swartley St, North Wales, PA 19454

Tuesday, September 21, 7PM

Free

northwaleslibrary.org

The North Wales Area Library's Evening Book Club meets on the third Tuesday of every month. If you are interested in registering, contact Jayne at Jayne@northwaleslibrary.org.

A Bowie Celebration

Keswick Theatre

291 N Keswick Ave, Glenside, PA 19038

Wednesday, September 22, 8:00PM

$39.50-$59.50

keswicktheatre.com

Join key alumni musicians of David Bowie's bands from across the decades beginning in March 2020 for The David Bowie Alumni Tour as they play two of the greatest albums of all time - Diamond Dogs and Ziggy Stardust - in their entirety featuring an unforgettable and critically acclaimed evening of Bowie songs with world-class vocalists.

Fine Art and Crafts Gallery Tour

Regina Marie Designs Fine Art & Crafts Gallery

4076 Skippack Pike, Skippack, PA 19474

Thursday, September 23-Sunday, September 26, 10AM-5PM

Free

Reginamariedesigns.com

Regina Marie Designs is a gallery featuring the handcrafted art of over 75 artists, mainly who live within a 35 mile drive from the Gallery. Many of the artists are also Master Artisans in their particular art and craft. Experience a curated collection of handcrafted jewelry, pottery, glass, textiles, fiber art, photography, painting, wood, sculpture and fine art.

Mandy Martin Meet and Greet/Painting Demo

Exhibit B Gallery

105 N Main St, Souderton, PA 18964

Thursday, September 23, 4PM

Free

Exhibitbgallery.com

Mandy Martin is an award-winning emerging artist. She creates vibrant paintings to capture the imagination and bring a sense of joy and delight. Join her at Exhibit B Gallery for a meet and greet and painting demo.

The Milk Carton Kids

Ardmore Music Hall

23 East Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003

Thursday, September 23, 8PM

$25-$49

Ardmoremusichall.com

Listening to The Milk Carton Kids -- Joey Ryan and Kenneth Pattengale -- talk about their creative process, it's easy to imagine them running in opposite directions even while yoked together. They dig at each other in interviews and on stage, where Ryan plays his own straight man, while Pattengale tunes his guitar. The songs emerge somewhere in the silences and the struggle between their sensibilities. Their singing is the place where they make room for each other and the shared identity that rises out of their combined voices. Defying the conventions of melody and harmony is a strategy The Milk Carton Kids have consciously embraced.

22nd Annual Ursinus College Fringe Festival Cabaret

The Kaleidoscope Performing Arts Center at Ursinus College

601 E. Main Street, Collegeville, PA 19426

Friday, September 24, 7:30PM

Free

ursinus.edu

The 22nd Annual Ursinus College Fringe Festival Cabaret will feature a special performance of "The History of Hip Hop." The Festival is a diverse, vibrant and exciting event that brings cutting-edge, experimental performances and visual arts to campus featuring professional, student and faculty artists sharing their latest theater, dance, music, film and visual art works.

Starman: The Bowie Tribute

Keswick Theatre

291 N Keswick Ave, Glenside, PA 19038

Friday, September 24, 8:00PM

$29-$49

keswicktheatre.com

Starman is deeply dedicated to presenting David Bowie's music and stage show authentically, both sound and vision. This includes multiple mid-set costume changes - executed flawlessly - which cover all styles and periods as his music and characters changed and evolved through the years.

Sarah Jarosz

Ardmore Music Hall

23 East Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003

Friday, September 24, 8:00PM

$25-$60

Ardmoremusichall.com

With her captivating voice and richly detailed songwriting, Sarah Jarosz has emerged as one of the most compelling musicians of her generation. A four-time Grammy Award-winner at the age of 29, the Texas native started singing as a young girl and became an accomplished multi-instrumentalist by her early teens. After releasing her full-length debut Song Up in Her Head at 18, she went on to deliver such critically lauded albums as Follow Me Down, Build Me Up From Bones, and 2016's Undercurrent, in addition to joining forces with Sara Watkins and Aoife O'Donovan to form the acclaimed Grammy winning folk trio I'm With Her.

Souderton Art Jam

Souderton Connects

Wile Avenue between Souderton Borough Community Park & Pool, Souderton, PA 18964

Saturday, September 25, 10AM-5PM

Free

soudertonconnects.com

The Souderton Art Jam features artists and artisans from all over the East Coast. Come experience art, food, fun, live music, wine, craft beer, and so much more. This event is family friendly. Well-behaved dogs are welcome.

Whitpain Community Festival

Montgomery County Community College Blue Bell Campus

340 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422

Saturday, September 25, 12:00PM-8:30PM

Free

whitpainpa.myrec.com

Live bands, children's games, food vendors, and fireworks will be featured at this free community festival.

Lotus Land

Keswick Theatre

291 N Keswick Ave, Glenside, PA 19038

Saturday, September 25, 8:00PM

$29-$49

Keswicktheatre.com

David Uosikkinen's In The Pocket

Ardmore Music Hall

23 East Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003

Saturday, September 25, 9:00PM

$25-$65

Ardmoremusichall.com

Drummer David Uosikkinen is one of the founding members of Philadelphia's The Hooters. David formed In The Pocket over 10 years ago to celebrate all of the great music that has come out of Philadelphia, and to bring you this all-star Philly band, as they cover classic Philly tunes and more.

The Little Mermen

Keswick Theatre

291 N Keswick Ave, Glenside, PA 19038

Sunday, September 26, 2PM

$25-$35

keswicktheatre.com

The Little Mermen are the ultimate Disney cover band for Disney fanatics of all ages. The band's repertoire covers all 82 years of the Disney canon, including favorites from The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Mary Poppins and Frozen. The group performs in full costume with band members dressing up as characters from the films. They tour nationally to sold out crowds of cosplayers and casual fans alike. Founded by singer/songwriter Alexis Babini, TLM throws enchanted events that are jam-packed with nostalgic fun and sing-alongs. Hailed by BuzzFeed and Time Out New York as the premiere Disney cover experience, they've won praise from none other than Disney.com and Alan Menken himself.