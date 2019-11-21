Acclaimed Adaptation Of AN ILIAD Announces Extension At Arden Theatre Company

Arden Theatre Company has announced that their production of AN ILIAD, featuring Mary Tuomanen, is extending it's run at the Bob & Selma Horan Studio Theatre. Originally scheduled to end its run on December 8, the show will now run through December 15, 2019.

The infinite beauty of storytelling consumes AN ILIAD, a provocative adaptation of Homer's classic. The Trojan War is placed beside our modern day, presenting the allure of wartime heroism and the inevitable cost of battle that overshadows all history. AN ILIAD is translated by Robert Fagles and written by Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare. With both poetry and humor, the ancient tale of the Trojan War and the modern world collide in this captivating theatrical experience.

The Arden production features Mary Tuomanen, named one of "the Philly theatre stars you can't miss this season" by PHILADELPHIA Magazine. Tuomanen has appeared at the Arden as Emma Goldman in RAGTIME, Long John Silver in TREASURE ISLAND, Alison in FUN HOME, Puck in A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, Witch in MACBETH, Irina in THREE SISTERS, and Cinderella in CINDERELLA. Mary is an alumna of L'Ecole Lecoq 2008, the 2017 Haas Emerging Artist Award winner, and a proud company member of Applied Mechanics. She is directed by Rebecca Wright, whose recent critically-acclaimed production of INDECENT was part of the 2018-19 season at the Arden.

Single tickets to AN ILIAD are currently on sale by visiting ardentheatre.org.

