AND TELL SAD STORIES OF THE DEATH OF QUEENS Will Play Philadelphia Fringe Before Touring To Provincetown

EgoPo Classic Theater presents the Tennessee Williams one-act, And Tell Sad Stories of the Death of Queens, with performances at the Philadelphia Fringe Festival this September 5-8, 2019. EgoPo Artistic Director, Lane Savadove, directs this obscure production rarely produced on the stage, starring Rob Tucker (11th Hour's City of Angels, The Arden's The Light Princess) in his EgoPo premiere. Written in 1957 and first produced in 2004, And Tell Sad Stories... invites you to enjoy a glass of champagne as you step into the world of a queer interior decorator looking for the one thing that we all seek: love. Performances take place at Asian Arts Initiative, 1219 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107. Tickets are $20 and can be found at www.fringearts.com.

Candy Delaney is a "New Orleans queen" approaching her dreaded 35th birthday. While Candy is looking for romance, her newest pickup, Karl, is looking for his next drink. This stunning portrait of unrequited love takes us inside Candy's magical lair, as you sip champagne poured by Candy herself, to witness an intimate portrayal of hope and heartbreak.

"We're thrilled to be able to share this beautiful yet under-produced Tennessee Williams chamber piece with both Philadelphia and Provincetown," says Savadove. "This is not only one of Williams' most personal plays, but also one of his most raw emotional works. Candy lives with the hopes and fears of romance in a world that doesn't believe in her right to exist. She has thus created a magical safe-haven where she can truly be free."

On sharing the production with Provincetown's Tennessee Williams Theater Festival, he says, "it's a treat to be returning to such an amazing week of theatre in the Cape, and I couldn't be prouder to continue our strong relationship with this historic festival."

Joining Rob Tucker onstage is Nick Ware (EgoPo's The Seagull), with Charlie Barney and Kerry Jules, both making their EgoPo debuts. The production will perform one week as a part of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival before touring it to the 2019 Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival, September 26-29. And Tell Sad Stories of the Death of Queens is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company.

This Tennessee Williams one-act was first written in 1957. However, the playwright continued to work on the script through 1962 and it was only published in 2005 as part of the collection of plays "Mister Paradise and Other One-Act Plays". And Tell Sad Stories of the Death of Queens first premiered in 2004 in Shakespeare Theatre Company's production, directed by Michael Kahn and was presented at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

For more details, visit twptown.org and follow the Festival on Facebook. The Festival is funded in part by the Provincetown Tourism Fund and is presented by the Pilgrim House.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You