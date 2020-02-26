2020 FREDDY Awards Scholarship Opportunities Announced

Since its inception in 2003, over $1.5 million has been awarded to participating FREDDY high school students. This year, over $300,000 in scholarships, internships and community awards is available in conjunction with the 2020 FREDDY© Awards program, presented by the State Theatre Center for the Arts. For a complete list of 2020 Scholarship and Community opportunities visit http://freddyawards.org/scholarships-awards

Modeled after the Tony Awards, this non-profit program is open to all high schools in Northampton and Lehigh counties in Pennsylvania and Warren County in New Jersey. There is no cost to any student to participate and over 51,000 high school students from 33 local high schools have taken part in the program since 2003.

The FREDDY Awards broadcast has been honored with two regional EMMY Awards, in 2005 & 2011, and has also received 5 additional EMMY Nominations, 6 Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters Awards, including the 2008 Award for Outstanding Television Program Designed for Children, and 6 Associated Press Award for Public Affairs. The 2008 FREDDY© program was the subject of a feature-length film documentary, Most Valuable Players, by Canyon Back Films, Los Angeles. Released in 2010, the documentary is part of Oprah Winfrey Network's (OWN) documentary film club which premiered in 2011 and is available on DVD.

The 2020 FREDDY Awards program will culminate in a 3-hour television awards ceremony on Thursday, May 21st from the State Theatre. Produced in partnership with WFMZ Channel 69, the show will be broadcast live from 7 PM - 10 PM on WFMZ and on the web at www.wfmz.com. Tickets to the Ceremony on May 21st are made available to participating schools first. If any tickets remain, they will go on sale to the public on Mon, May 18 at 10 am.

Just some of the current scholarships offered are...

West Virginia University Theatre & Dance - WVU Theatre & Dance is excited to return to this year's Freddy© Awards! The award presented will provide a scholarship from WVU and the School of Theatre Dance, which when combined with other awards from West Virginia University, will be the equivalent to the cost of university tuition. The award is renewable over 8 semesters of study.

Air Products Education and Community Impact Award - Awarded to the school that best connects its musical production to other areas of academic study OR to a community project or event. Includes a $1,500 Cash Award to the School.

Lehighvalleylive.com and The Express-Times Student Achievement Award - As sponsors of the 2020 FREDDY© Awards, Lehighvalleylive.com & The Express-Times will offer a $1,500 scholarship to the recipient of the 2020 Student Achievement Award, which is announced at the FREDDY© Awards Ceremony.

Scholarships ranging from $1000 to $5000 per year are also available from Cedar Crest College, DeSales University, Muhlenberg College and Northampton Community College.

Various other scholarships and internships will be offered from community leaders and establishments. For the list of 2020 Scholarship and Community opportunities visit http://freddyawards.org/scholarships-awards





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You