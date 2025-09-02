1812 Productions' LA OTRA Will Make World Premiere During Philadelphia Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



1812 Productions, Philadelphia's all-comedy theater company, is preparing for a hilarious, moving, fantastical theatrical world premiere co-created by Tanaquil Márquez and Eliana Fabiyi. La Otra will be presented as part of the curated 2025 Philadelphia Fringe Festival, with a limited engagement playing September 12-28, 2025 at the Arden Theatre Company's Arcadia Stage.

"We are incredibly proud to present La Otra as the first bi-lingual world premiere in 1812 Productions' history," said Jennifer Childs, Producing Artistic Director of 1812 Production. "This powerful new work by Tanaquil Márquez and Eliana Fabiyi not only expands the artistic scope of our company, but also deepens our commitment to telling diverse stories that reflect the vibrant communities of Philadelphia. As a curated selection of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, La Otra is a bold and resonant piece that challenges, celebrates, and connects - and we are honored to share it with our audiences."

Three Colombian sisters gather in Bogotá to celebrate their father's 80th birthday. When an unexpected guest arrives, tensions run high and secrets are revealed that will change the family dynamic forever. This world premiere bilingual play in Spanish and English reveals through comedy and magical realism intimate relationships that break linguistic, cultural, and class boundaries. The La Otra acting company features Francisca Muñoz, Bi Jean Ngo, Yajaira Paredes, David M. Raine, Maria Del Pilar Rodriguez, and Robyn Unger.

In conjunction with the production, 1812 Productions will present a series of "Spotlight Performances," partnering with local non-profit organizations to further the company's commitment to community connection and social engagement. Each designated evening will highlight the work of a different partner organization:

September 12: Acción Colombia

September 20: National Domestic Workers Alliance (NDWA)

September 26: Justice at Work

September 27: Juntos

La Otra is performed at Arden Theatre Company, 40 N 2nd St., Philadelphia, and is part of The Kim & David Adler Series. Lead support provided by the William Penn Foundation; additional support provided by the National Endowment for the Arts and PECO Powering the Arts.