12 Circus Shows to be Presented at The Philadelphia Fringe Festival

Circus Campus Presents, a hub in collaboration with the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, will be presenting 12 amazing shows and three weeks of big top performances this September. These unique productions have been created by circus artists and groups from all over the country and will run on weekends September 12th - September 28th at Circus Campus (6452 Greene St. Philadelphia) throughout their historical building. These shows exemplify the soul of circus and the broad spectrum of talent that their community fosters. As part of the line-up top circus arts instructors from the Greater Philadelphia Region will come together for the final weekend of the Fringe for an exciting journey through history. with Time Loops by Philadelphia School of Circus Arts. Meet these delightful characters during this family-friendly, awe-inspiring adventure through time to embrace history and find the heart of circus. It is the perfect grand finale for a month featuring some of the best circus artists in the city and country!

“Philadelphia Fringe Festival gives our city's circus community a designated time every year when local artists have the chance - and the encouragement - to produce original work,” said Circus Campus Founder and Owner Shana Kennedy. “Circus Campus Presents is proud to be back at the Fringe Festival. We had hosted Fringe shows on and off for many years, but creating a hub lets us do something larger and much more collaborative. It was a win-win not only for our campus, our artists and for circus lovers throughout the region.”

She added, "Circus Campus, established in 2017, fosters a tight-knit community of teachers, students, performers, and creators. Our hub strives to showcase the skills and variety of these incredible people. Performances are designed to exemplify the broad spectrum of talent on Campus while pushing the creative boundaries formed through this unique collaboration. We invite everyone in Philadelphia to visit our beautifully restored church facility in leafy-green West Mt. Airy."

This hub will showcase all things circus - including acrobatics, juggling, magic, clowning, aerials and more! “Lunarium” - presented by Skylark Circus - is kicking off this year's Circus Campus Presents season and will ignite the night with a special outdoor, fire show. The excitement won't stop there - be sure to expand your definition of juggling with Greg Kennedy's “Architectonica” and explore coming-of-age with Circus Bliss's, “You'll Grow Out of It”. The first weekend closes out with an enticing look at the past with Fail Happy Productions, “MaeWest: The Comeback Queen”.

But wait! There's more! The second weekend of the showcase continues throughout the month with Jonathan Lachance, “Laugh Magic LIVE”; Enchantment Theatre Company, “Mommy's Khimar”; and an exciting double bill featuring Thomas Miller's, “The Tungus Mungus Fungus Rumpus” and Circadium's “Where the Wild Waits”. Finally, the month of excitement closes with Daniel Forlano's, “Grant”; an interactive, movement healing workshop, “Dance Medicine”; PSCA's, “Time Loops” and Sweet & Sour Circus's, “Pink Lemonade”. Each event exemplifies different aspects of the Circus Campus community and explores artistic expression in their own way.

Circus Campus Presents includes graduates from Circadium (our three-year academic program licensed with the state of PA), coaches from Philadelphia School of Circus Arts (our all-ages recreational circus program), artists-in-residence, local & national artists who have continually supported and created as a part of Test-Flights (our curated showcase of works-in-progress), members of our weekly juggling club, and many others who have been integral to our forged environment.

LUNARIUM by Skylark Circus Arts

Friday 9/12

7:00pm

Step into an otherworldly realm of unusual creatures as they weave a surreal and uplifting story. Presented as a suite of vignettes, this cabaret style show blends spoken word with circus acts including fire and aerial performance. Some briefly pass us by and some will always float in our same tides.

ARCHITECTONICA by Greg Kennedy

SAT 9/13 | SUN 9/14 | SAT 9/20 | SUN 9/21

3:00pm | 3:00p | 3:00p 3:00p

Architechtonica is an intellectual feast for the visual & tactile senses. Guaranteed to amaze & delight, audiences of all ages will appreciate learning about the work of Leonardo DaVinci, Alexander Calder, Kenneth Snelson, & Rinus Roelof. It blends together the work of sculptors & circus artists.

YOU'LL GROW OUT OF IT by Circus Bliss

Saturday 9/13

7:30pm

You'll Grow Out of It is a debut solo show by Bliss Button-Hale. Exploring the relationship between chronic illness and the social pressure of growing up and fitting in, it's a contemporary circus production filled with emotion, transparency, and diagnosed comedic relief.

Mae West: THE COMEBACK TOUR by Fail Happy Productions

Sunday 9/14

6:00pm | 9:00p

A 1930's s@x symbol, gay icon & prophet of camp, she's now 132 & hotter than ever.

Despite censorship & ageism, Mae crafted her own diamond-studded destiny, filled with baby-oiled men. Expect controlled chaos and magical realism. "An experience unlike any other. Utterly hysterical” - Broadway World

LAUGH MAGIC LIVE by Jonathon Lachance

Friday 9/19

6:00pm | 9:00p

Laugh Magic LIVE! is a high-energy comedy magic show featuring Jonathon LaChance (Penn & Teller: Fool Us). Packed with sharp humor, mind-blowing illusions, and audience participation—it's a fun, fast-paced experience for all ages!

MOMMY'S KHIMAR by Enchantment Theatre Company

Saturday 9/20

3:00pm | 5:00p

The story of Mommy's Khimar is a simple one. A young Muslim girl takes one of her mother's headscarves or khimars, and with the power of her imagination, uses the Khimar to go on magical adventures. Using movement and dance, music and puppets, the world of Mommy's Khimar beautifully comes to life!

DOUBLE BILL

TUNGUS MUNGUS FUNGUS RUMPUS by Thomas Miller opening for

WHERE the WILD WAITS by Circadium Students

Sunday 9/21

7:00p

DOUBLE BILL! The students of Circadium present aerial and acrobatic pieces about inner lives vs. outer personas. Thomas Miller, Circadium graduate, presents ecological entertainment and poetic ponderings about the weird and wobbly world of fungi.

GRANT by Daniel Forlano

Friday 9/26

7:30p

Discover, as he does, what it means to be a clown. Several acts, ranging from professionally toured to barely conceived, flow from one to the other. There is a missing show cat, the world's greatest tumbler, a less-than-refreshing drink, and a fatal drawing so far. Does a theme emerge?

DANCE MEDICINE by Dance Medicine Philly

Saturday 9/27

6:30p

Join us for an Ecstatic Dance experience -a freeform movement journey where you can express yourself fully without words or inhibitions. This is a sober, non-judgmental space where the music guides you to connect with your body and spirit. No phones or talking on the dance floor—just pure connection through movement.

We'll kick off with a grounding yoga warm-up led by Michael Cohen to open up your body. Then, dive into a live DJ set by Jeweled Lotus, where the music will carry you through a wave of energy and emotion. We'll wrap up the journey with a healing sound experience by Intimate Sounds, featuring soothing vibrations to restore balance and calm.

Come as you are, leave feeling renewed—this is your time to move, connect, and express yourself!

TIME LOOPS by PSCA

Saturday 9/27

7:30p

Join a selection of Philadelphia School of Circus Arts' amazing staff on an exciting journey through history. This surrealist circus extravaganza explores an array of apparatus and extraordinary skills as their characters tell the tales of circus-past. Time Loops first debuted on World Circus Day 2025 and has been refined into a gem of entertainment. Meet these delightful characters during this family-friendly, awe-inspiring adventure through time to embrace history and find the heart of circus.

PINK LEMONADE by Sweet & Sour Circus

Sunday 9/28

6:00p

We want to build a carnival ride of child-like wonder (*BOING BOING BOING* *POP*). Our props and bodies will be manipulated, thrown, flounced, shaped, caught, dropped, flown, rolled, and morphed as we share our art and ourselves with you.