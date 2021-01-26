Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

11th Hour Theatre Company Celebrates Its Sweet 16

The event will take place at 7:30pm on Saturday, February 20th.

Jan. 26, 2021  

11th Hour Theatre Company Celebrates Its Sweet 16

This Saturday, February 20th, 11th Hour Theatre Company invites celebrate its coming of age as it turns "Sweet" 16. Join us for a (virtual) evening of memories, performances from artists across the country, raffle prizes, and everything else you would expect from an extravagant bash. Grand entrances, a signature drink, birthday wishes, and more.

Hosted by 11th Hour Co-founders: Michael Philip O'Brien, Steve Pacek and Megan Nicole O'Brien, as well as staff members Grayce Hoffman and Alani Jackson.

Featuring performances by Rob McClure, Maggie Lakis, Rob Tucker, Billy Bustamante, Michael Doherty, Alex Keiper, Amanda Robles, Daniele Hager, Brianna Lopez, Angel Sigala, Kyleen Shaw, Pax Ressler, Elena Camp, Rajeer Alford, Alina John & more!

Any donation of $5 or more grants you access to the event, which will take place at 7:30pm on Saturday, February 20th. All donations are tax-deductible and will help 11th Hour navigate these difficult times and continue to bring thrilling musical theatre to Philadelphia audiences. Reserve online at https://11thhourtheatrecompany.org/shows/11th-hours-sweet-sixteen/ or by phone at 267-987-9865.


