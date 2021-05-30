ONE ACT AT A TIME Will Be Performed at Limelight Theatre in June

What do a funeral, dinner party and an out of-control lie have in common? They're the subject of three short one-act plays - Homemade Sausage Rolls, The Two of Us and Oh, What A Tangled Web - being presented under the banner of "One Act at a Time" at Limelight Theatre.

Written and directed by Julie Clark, Homemade Sausage Rolls features five siblings discussing who was their mother's favourite on the day of her funeral.

"I sent the play into the theatre under a pseudonym to not prejudice the outcome and, to my surprise, it was chosen," Julie said.

"It's a funny look at my childhood, which many people growing up in the same era - from the 60s to the 90s - can relate to.

"The play is very short but fits in perfectly with the other two plays and it's my first experience as a director."

The Two of Us, written by Michael Frayn and directed by Barry Lefort, focuses on a couple organising a dinner party - and something going awry before the guests arrive.

"I have been a fan of this short comedy for some time and always wanted to direct it," Barry said.

"It's a timeless bit of fun and could happen to any couple organising a dinner party.

"The comedy moves at a very fast pace will be so much fun for audiences and cast like, especially with the actors playing multiple roles."

Oh, What A Tangled Web is a comedy by John R. Carroll and directed by Matt Bell that follows a lie which grows and grow until 15-year-old Jan is caught out.

"I first read the play about 10 years ago and thought it would be great fun to put on stage," Matt said.

"My initial thought was to perform the show with my students at school and so I directed it with a year 12 class in 2016.

"The main appeal is the characters having one conversation about two very different situations.

"The audience knows what's going on but the characters just react in the moment, which makes it very funny."

One Act at a Time plays at 8pm June 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 25 and 26 with a 2pm matinee June 19.Tickets are $23, $20 concession and $17 children - book at www.limelighttheatre.com.au or call 0499 954 016 between 9am and 12pm, Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Limelight Theatre is on Civic Drive, Wanneroo.