BWW Review: ALTAR BOYZ at Subiaco Arts Centre

With Perth Fringeworld drawing to a close, Arise Productions went for a quick backup from their production of Avenue Q to put on another comedy and off-Broadway smash in ALTAR BOYZ. The result is a hilariously enlightening Christian boy-band concert that may not save your soul, but that is sure to entertain you.

With such a quick back-up after finishing Avenue Q, (indeed, Avenue Q closed Tuesday night and ALTAR BOYZ opened Wednesday night), some flexibility and creativity was needed, and as such Olivia Collier deserves recognition for designing a set that was apartments on Avenue Q one night, and a stage for one of the world's biggest Christian boy bands the next. The similarities were recognizable for anyone who saw both shows and yet suited each show. In this instance, the upper tier was utilized by the live band, who played perfectly and added to the show with some genuine interactions with those on stage.

The five members of the band were cast well, and all played to their strengths. Sebastian Cruse is an excellent lead singer Matthew. You could see him as a lead singer and taking on more lead roles in future. Matthew Hourigan was a late inclusion as Mark after an injury to the originally slated performer, but you wouldn't know that by seeing his delightful portrayal of the flamboyant Mark. Nicholas Cruse makes a wonderful Luke, whilst Anthony Garcia is the lovable Juan, a Mexican in search of his parents. Rounding out the band (and the cast) is Ethan Churchill as the endearingly out-of-place Abraham. Given the five performers are the entire show they do very well to keep up the energy, reminiscent of a real concert, which is what the show is engineered to be like. They also have some brilliant dance moves courtesy of choreographer Jessica Ashton. The dance moves really add to the concert energy, not to mention the band have gone to the effort to build genuine rapport and interact as if they'd genuinely been in a band for ten years.

David Gray directs the show excellently, having starred in it himself a few years ago. The direction gets the best from the performers and utilized the space perfectly. The themes of friendship, camaraderie, and acceptance run throughout the show and made it entertaining for anyone, regardless of their relationship with the Catholic church. Laughs were frequent and genuine whilst the performances from the cast were all top notch.

ALTAR BOYZ was at Subiaco Arts Centre as a part of Perth Fringeworld. More info from Perth Fringeworld.

Photos thanks to Amanda Humphreys Photography