BWW Interview: Andrew Dobosz of FORBIDDEN BROADWAY GREATEST HITS VOL 1 at Studio Underground

Forbidden Broadway is a show with roots that extend to New York in the early 80's, when the show's first iteration opened Off-Broadway. Forbidden Broadway GREATEST HITS: VOL 1 promises to satirise the biggest names and shows from Broadway musicals, but director Andrew Dobosz wants to do more than just put on good show. I spoke with him about why he put the show together and what we can expect from it.

"Forbidden Broadway is a parody first and foremost. We're mimicking stars, we're not trying to create a new version, but rather we're reminiscing about the biggest names and shows from Broadway Musicals," explained Andrew when summarizing the show. "If you were to create a mix-tape of your favourite Broadway songs, almost all of them would be in Forbidden Broadway." The show itself has quite the cult following, and Dobosz is certain that many people will want to see it having seen, or at least heard of, an earlier performance. "It's not just for the theatre purists, nor is it just for the fans of one of the earlier shows. Sure, if you love and appreciate the biggest names and musicals from Broadway then I'm sure you'll love Forbidden Broadway GREATEST HITS: VOL 1, but the way we perform it means you'll still get the humour as well as the appreciation for the shows. Plus it's very talented singers performing these songs!"

Andrew Dobosz, director of

Forbidden Broadway

Andrew Dobosz came across Forbidden Broadway somewhat by accident a few years ago. "I was on holiday in Melbourne with a few theatre friends, and we went to see Forbidden Broadway, not knowing what we were in for. It's very much stayed with me how four performers can move so quickly between shows and characters. I love theatre because people really enjoy and appreciate and most importantly feel the shows, and this is definitely one of the situations. The performers were enjoying themselves and the audience were enjoying being there." Indeed, it is this enjoyment that became one of Andrew's motivations for putting this show on in 2021. "I got together with a group of friends who I knew would enjoy the process, and that's definitely what's happened. We're having such a great time with every part of the show."

Indeed, Dobosz drew together a group of talented friends to play the parts. Elethea Sartorelli has toured with several major shows, and one of her characters in this show is Liza Minelli, who she played in The Boy From Oz. Rachel Monamy has a long list of credits- and awards- from theatre and revues, Peter Cumins has performed all over the world and only recently returned from a stint in London, and Callan Kneale is an incredibly talented creative who can include doing the costumes for this show on his impressive CV. Accompanying the four performers will be pianist Sammy McSweeney, who balances playing in the Perth Pride Choir with lecturing in astronomy. "All my friends have done it tough recently," reflected Andrew when considering why he put the show together. "We've all had shows cancelled last year, opportunities lost, and refunds having to be given. I wanted to celebrate the re-opening of Broadway that's going on at the moment, as well as take advantage of how lucky we've been here in Perth, and PrideFEST felt like the right time to do it."

In terms of what people get from the show, Andrew has a few aims. "First and foremost, I want the audience to have fun. It's a real celebration of everything good about theatre, and we've just had such a great time putting it together. It's also a great way to celebrate PrideFEST and to celebrate how lucky we are here in Perth." PrideFEST often has a showcase performance, and whilst Andrew has had a great time putting this one together, he also hopes that he can inspire others. "I'd love for people to see this and then want to aim bigger for next year. If a big production company wants to take it and run with it then I'd be very happy. But I've had such a great time putting this together, and so have the cast and creatives. We're looking forward to sharing it with everyone."

Forbidden Broadway GREATEST HITS: VOL 1 is at Studio Underground at The State Theatre Centre from November 16 through 20, with an afternoon show on the 20th. Tickets and more information from The Perth Theatre Trust.

Part proceeds from the show go to Pride WA.