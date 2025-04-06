KING LEAR Under The Desert Stars at Wind Walkers Medicine Wheel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Joshua Tree Shakespeare Festival has announced its 2025 production of King Lear, a breathtaking adaptation of Shakespeare's timeless tragedy, performed under the open desert sky at Wind Walkers Medicine Wheel. Running from May 23 through June 1, on Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:30 PM, this production continues the festival's mission to bring world-class, accessible Shakespeare to the Joshua Tree community.

"This is King Lear as you've never seen it before," says Charlie E. Walker, the festival's artistic director. "The Mojave Desert's stark beauty mirrors the play's themes of power, loss, and redemption, creating an unforgettable theatrical experience."

The production will feature a talented ensemble of actors, including festival alumnus Kurt Schauppner as King Lear, Molly Katelbach as Regan, Cooki Bilsborough as The Fool, Kevin Hayles as the Earl of Gloucester, Andrew Catlin as Edgar, aka Poor Tom, and Brian Michael Hennessy as the Duke of Cornwall. As well as newcomers Malcolm Stanley-Wolfe as Edmund the Bastard, Liz Wessel as Goneril, Cris Matthews as the Duke of Albany, and more! The production will feature stunning handcrafted costumes, and live music-all set against the stunning natural backdrop of Joshua Tree in a Theatre-in-the-Round atmosphere. However, the festival needs community support to bring this ambitious production to life.

"Our goal is to provide fair wages to artists and crew. Last year we were able to use all the proceeds from ticket sales to pay our artists. This time we are partnering with Wind Walkers Medicine Wheel where all the ticket proceeds benefit the Native American spirituality center" explains Joshua Tree Shakespeare Festival Board of Directors. "Contributing meaningfully to our local community, and our ancestors, as well as supporting the arts is of the utmost importance to our organization. That's why we're launching a fundraising campaign to ensure this production is a success."

How to Support the Production

The Joshua Tree Shakespeare Festival is inviting supporters to donate and be part of the magic. Contributions go directly toward artist wages, set and costume design, technical production, and festival operations. Donors can enjoy exclusive perks such as VIP rehearsal access, behind-the-scenes content, and limited-edition festival memorabilia.

About the Joshua Tree Shakespeare Festival

Founded in 2024, the Joshua Tree Shakespeare Festival is dedicated to producing high-quality, accessible performances of Shakespeare's works in one of the most unique outdoor venues in the country. Through innovative storytelling and community engagement, the festival brings classical theater to life in an unforgettable way.

Comments