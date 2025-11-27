Review: NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL at Theatre 29

🎭 NEW! Palm Springs Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Palm Springs & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

What do you call a gaggle of nuns and a monk or two who sing and dance at Christmas? “Nuncrackers; THE Nunsense Christmas Musical,” playing weekends at Theatre 29 through December 7. Dan Goggin’s crowd‑pleasing ecumenial series blends sharp humor with heart, and this fourth chapter stands on its own while sneaking in nods to the others. Come for the laughs; stay for the slightly naughty penguins.

Reverend Mother teams up with Sisters Hubert, Robert Anne, and Mary Paul—aka Sister Amnesia—for their first televised holiday musical on Hoboken Public Access. Sister Mary Leo’s take on The Nutcracker (Amnesia calls it “The Ballbreaker”) goes hilariously off the rails, with Father Virgil Manly Trott—Sister Leo’s brother—swept into the mess. Oy!

The cadre of canonical clowns this time around are Jennifer Roderer as Reverend Mother Sister Mary Regina, Jasmine Shaffer as Sister Mary Hubert, Marina McClay as Sister Robert Anne, Makasi Boykin as Father Virgil Manly Trott, Becca Osier as Sister Mary Paul aka Amnesia and Melissa McNeil as Sister Mary Leo. The sisters are supported by an extended cast including Cruz Jimenez, Samantha Crocker, Nancy Abramson, Hylary Tarazona and Laura Harwood as Sister Julia - Child of God. They are swarmed by seven “Mount St Helen’s” school students who won a contest to participate in the sisters’ show. Those precocious ones include Francesco Konopka, Charley Shay, Uri Prusso, Lily Prusso, Isla Keeran, Camille McNeil and Julius Dean.

Ms. Roderer’s “RevMo” channels classic borscht‑belt flair—think a dash of Ethel Merman with Kay Ballard sparkle. As Regina’s foil, Sister Hubert brings warmth and sass; Ms. Shaffer nails it, and her “It’s Better to Give” truly stops the show. Marina McClay’s street‑smart Robert Anne could use a touch more Brooklyn, yet her tender “Jesus Was Born in Brooklyn” lands with real heart. Robert Anne’s mischief, rerouted through the wickedly funny puppet Sister Mary Annette, shines in the tale of how the angel tops the tree. Ms. Osier’s delightfully spacey Mary Paul adds just off‑kilter energy (I would have liked her to go further down the weird road) but “Santa Ain’t Coming to Our House” is a hoot. As the lone principle brother, Mr. Boykin’s Father Virgil charms with a velvety baritone and steadying presence; “The Christmas Box” is gently moving. Ms. Harwood’s long‑awaited Sister Julia (Child of God) cooking bit is a gas—lean even harder into the naughtiness. The ensemble amps the energy, setting up the gloriously doomed “Nutcracker Suite,” while the kids sprinkle in cheeky innocence with “Here We Come A‑Waffling” and “The Holly and the Ivory.”

Director Nena Jimenez makes a strong musical directorial debut, drawing on her deep knowledge of the Nunsense world after assisting on the original a few years back. For a first solo outing in musical comedy, it’s an ambitious bite—and it pays off. Musical Director Scott Clinkscales keeps the vocals polished and spotlights the principals, while Mr. Boykin’s choreography stays lively and fun.

Kicking off the holiday season with singing crack-up nuns is really a no brainer! Enjoy the liturgical lunacy at Theatre 29’s production of “Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical” which is running Fridays & Saturdays at 7:00pm, and Sunday Matinees at 2:30 p.m. through through December 7. Tickets can be purchased at www.theatre29.org or by calling (760) 361-4151. The production plays at Theatre 29, 73637 Sullivan Road in Twentynine Palms.

Theatre 29 2025-26 season continues with:

Marjorie Prime (Jan 16 – Feb 1, 2026) It’s the age of artificial intelligence, and 85-year-old Marjorie — a jumble of disparate, fading memories — has a handsome new companion who’s programmed to feed the story of her life back to her. What would we remember, and what would we forget, if given the chance? In this richly spare, wondrous new play, 2015 Pulitzer Prize finalist Jordan Harrison explores the mysteries of human identity and the limits — if any — of what technology can replace. Directed by Eddie Tucker

All We Need Is Love (Feb 6 - 8, 2026) Ah, love is a many splendored thing! But, boy, can it also be a trial and a torture too! "All We Need Is Love" will bring to life songs about the ups and downs of the romance life, seen through many different viewpoints and life experiences. Our perfomers will bring to life the multi faceted ways love makes itself known and the innumerable paths it leads! Funny, sad and infuriatingly real, this is for all the lovers out there......even the most jaded of customers! Created by Lisa Hodgson

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Mar 1 - 16 2026) This 2013 Broadway version of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella offers a fresh, modern take on the classic fairytale while preserving the beloved music from the original 1957 television musical. The story follows Ella, a kind and spirited young woman who dreams of a better life beyond the cruelty of her stepmother and stepsisters. With help from her magical Fairy Godmother, she attends the royal ball and captures the heart of Prince Topher, who is searching for purpose as well as a bride. Unlike traditional versions, this adaptation gives Ella a more active role in shaping her future, highlighting her intelligence, compassion, and desire for justice. Featuring classic Rodgers and Hammerstein songs like “In My Own Little Corner” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” alongside new orchestrations and additional material, this Cinderella delivers charm, humor, and heart with a contemporary twist that speaks to today’s audiences. Directed by Gary Daigneault

