FRACTURED HOLLYWOOD to Open at Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts

The show opens December 12.

By: Nov. 29, 2025
Fractured Hollywood will run for one weekend only at the Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts, opening December 12.

The stage is set. The lights dim. Beautiful music plays… and then… Hollywood gets roasted.

Buckle up for a bundle of blockbuster blunders! The live theater experience takes Tinseltown’s biggest hits, flips the scripts, and serves them up with a side of satire!

This isn’t just parody. The cast shows no mercy! Every song, dance and scene is meant to entertain.

Performances are at 7 p.m. on Friday, December 12 and Saturday, December 13, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 14.

For tickets, call 561-743-9955.


