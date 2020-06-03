Palm Beach Dramaworks Announces Virtual Reading Of THE PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS

Michael McKeever's The People Downstairs, commissioned by Palm Beach Dramaworks and scheduled to be the company's next world premiere, will be presented by The Dramaworkshop in two live, virtual readings on Wednesday, June 24, at 3pm and 7pm. Each reading will be followed by a virtual Q and A.

The readings are free, but reservations are required. The play will not be recorded for online viewing; it must be seen live.

The People Downstairs, which explores the complex challenges faced by the courageous individuals who hid and took care of Anne Frank and seven others during the Holocaust, received its first public reading before an enthralled packed house this past January as part of the second annual New Year/New Plays Festival. For McKeever, the reading was an opportunity to hear his words performed before a live audience, to measure their response, to get their feedback, and to determine what needed to be rewritten.

A revised script underwent a three-day workshop in May, and following additional rewrites, a second three-day workshop will be held early this month. The newest version of the play will be unveiled publicly at these June performances.

The virtual readings (remotely) reunite the cast that initially read the play: Margery Lowe, Bruce Linser, Dennis Creaghan, Tom Wahl, John Campagnuolo, Matthew Korinko, and McKeever. Elizabeth Dimon will read stage directions and William Hayes again directs.

The box office will begin taking reservations on June 15. Visit palmbeachdramaworks.org to reserve your spot.

Related Articles Shows View More Palm Beach Stories

More Hot Stories For You