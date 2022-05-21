The Gladstone Theatre to Stage Adaptation of THE SECRETS OF PRIMROSE SQUARE

The Gladstone Theatre has been slowly coming back to life after being shut down due to Covid. Two of the theatre's resident companies have teamed up to bring you this story of three women and how they navigate life, loss and love.

The Secrets of Primrose Square is a play from best selling Irish author Claudia Carroll, who has adapted one of her novels for the stage. It is her first play and a WORLD PREMIERE to boot! The play runs from May 26th to June 11th, with a preview on May 25th.

Showtimes: 7:30pm nightly from May 26th to June 11th, except Sunday & Monday 2:30pm matinees on Saturdays and Sundays Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Matinees are guaranteed distanced seating. Thursday-Saturday evening performances may open additional seating up to 50% (110 patrons). Patrons holding tickets for those nights will be notified if additional seats are made available. Tickets are on sale at The Gladstone box office at www.thegladstone.ca or 613.233.4523.

Take a look at the production with the photos below!